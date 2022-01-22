FIFA 22 announces its TOTY: the best players in the world according to the community

Items for each member of this particular team will be coming to FIFA Ultimate Team soon.

At this point in the game, it is no longer necessary to repeat more times that FIFA 22 is quite a success among fans of the king sport. Its sales have stood out notably in countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom, but this fame is also perceived in the rest of Europe. Therefore, EA wants to continue connecting with the community and has prepared the Team of the Year: a vote in which users choose the best soccer players to create a particular team.

From a list of 80 nominees, the FIFA 22 community has been left with names as prominent as Messi, Mbappe, Kanté, Marquinhos The Donnarumma, so you can see that the TOTY is made up of all the positions of a team. Additionally, EA has announced that items for these players will be available in FIFA Ultimate Team next week, starting with forwards on January 21st.

“The EA SPORTS FIFA Team of the Year is the authentic voice of millions of football fans as they evaluate the best players in the world and vote for those they believe had the greatest impact in the beautiful game in 2021″, said David Jackson, vice president of EA SPORTS FIFA. If you want to know the complete list of the TOTY, below you have all the members chosen by the users. On the other hand, from 3DJuegos we do not stop highlighting the gameplay of FIFA 22 in its analysis, although we consider that the evolution between franchises could be higher.

Team of the Year en FIFA 22

strikers

Kylian Mbappé (FRA) – Paris Saint Germain

Robert Lewandowski (POL) – Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi (ARG) – Paris Saint Germain

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL) – Manchester City

Jorginho (ITA) – Chelsea

N’Golo Kanté (FRA) – Chelsea

defenses

João Cancelo (POR) – Manchester City

Rúben Dias ( POR) – Manchester City

Marquinhos (BRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Achraf Hakimi (MAR) – Paris Saint Germain

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA) – Paris Saint Germain

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: FIFA 22, Team of the Year, EA and FIFA 22: Ultimate Team.