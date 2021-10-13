We’re already within the Crew of the Week 4 of FIFA 22, and this TOTW 4 it’s loaded with information once more. The times of the most important leagues have left nice moments, and EA has selected the nice protagonists of the other leagues for this week’s lineup.

This week issues are relatively allotted, and that’s there’s no league this is above othersto. There’s a little bit of the whole thing, so if you’re searching for another fascinating alternative on your Final Crew crew you’ll be in good fortune.

FIFA 22 Crew of the Week 4 (TOTW 4)





The spotlight of this week is, indisputably, Mane. The ones of you who’ve guess on a Ligue 1 crew have a brand new choice for the function, whilst Müller turns into one of the most perfect CAMs if you’re searching for a participant with a extra technical profile.

Avid gamers Crew Place Media Card Keylor Navas PSG BY 89

Andre Blake Philadelphia Union BY 81

Lewis Ward Swindon The city BY 72

Alessandro Bastoni Inter de Milan DFC 85

Christian romero Inter de Milan DFC 84

Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig DFC 81

Theo Hernandez Milan QUIT 86

Hannibal Godoy Fenerbahce MCD 78

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Latium MC 86

Mohamed Elyounoussi Southampton MC 81

Mendes Rodrigues Olympiacos ME 81

Lei WU Spanish MD 81

Raphinha Leeds United MD 84

Sandi Lovric Lugano MCO 78

wholesome mane Liverpool MCO 90

Thomas Müller Bavaria de Münich MCO 88

Memphis Depay Barcelona MP 86

Hirving Lozano Naples NO 84

Mikel Oyarzabal Actual society NO 86

Enner Valencia Fenerbahce NO 81

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba Usual de lounger NO 75

Ibrahima Koné Sarpsborg 08 DC 71

Roman Yaremchuck Benfica DC 81



Consider this TOTW It may be acquired from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 13 till 7:00 p.m. on October 20, so you have got every week to open packs and get those progressed variations.

Supply of the photographs.