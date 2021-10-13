We’re already within the Crew of the Week 4 of FIFA 22, and this TOTW 4 it’s loaded with information once more. The times of the most important leagues have left nice moments, and EA has selected the nice protagonists of the other leagues for this week’s lineup.
This week issues are relatively allotted, and that’s there’s no league this is above othersto. There’s a little bit of the whole thing, so if you’re searching for another fascinating alternative on your Final Crew crew you’ll be in good fortune.
FIFA 22 Crew of the Week 4 (TOTW 4)
The spotlight of this week is, indisputably, Mane. The ones of you who’ve guess on a Ligue 1 crew have a brand new choice for the function, whilst Müller turns into one of the most perfect CAMs if you’re searching for a participant with a extra technical profile.
|
Avid gamers
|
Crew
|
Place
|
Media
|
Card
|
Keylor Navas
|
PSG
|
BY
|
89
|
|
Andre Blake
|
Philadelphia Union
|
BY
|
81
|
|
Lewis Ward
|
Swindon The city
|
BY
|
72
|
|
Alessandro Bastoni
|
Inter de Milan
|
DFC
|
85
|
|
Christian romero
|
Inter de Milan
|
DFC
|
84
|
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
RB Leipzig
|
DFC
|
81
|
|
Theo Hernandez
|
Milan
|
QUIT
|
86
|
|
Hannibal Godoy
|
Fenerbahce
|
MCD
|
78
|
|
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|
Latium
|
MC
|
86
|
|
Mohamed Elyounoussi
|
Southampton
|
MC
|
81
|
|
Mendes Rodrigues
|
Olympiacos
|
ME
|
81
|
|
Lei WU
|
Spanish
|
MD
|
81
|
|
Raphinha
|
Leeds United
|
MD
|
84
|
|
Sandi Lovric
|
Lugano
|
MCO
|
78
|
|
wholesome mane
|
Liverpool
|
MCO
|
90
|
|
Thomas Müller
|
Bavaria de Münich
|
MCO
|
88
|
|
Memphis Depay
|
Barcelona
|
MP
|
86
|
|
Hirving Lozano
|
Naples
|
NO
|
84
|
|
Mikel Oyarzabal
|
Actual society
|
NO
|
86
|
|
Enner Valencia
|
Fenerbahce
|
NO
|
81
|
|
Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba
|
Usual de lounger
|
NO
|
75
|
|
Ibrahima Koné
|
Sarpsborg 08
|
DC
|
71
|
|
Roman Yaremchuck
|
Benfica
|
DC
|
81
|
Consider this TOTW It may be acquired from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 13 till 7:00 p.m. on October 20, so you have got every week to open packs and get those progressed variations.
