FIFA 22 Crew of the Week 4 (TOTW 4):

We’re already within the Crew of the Week 4 of FIFA 22, and this TOTW 4 it’s loaded with information once more. The times of the most important leagues have left nice moments, and EA has selected the nice protagonists of the other leagues for this week’s lineup.

This week issues are relatively allotted, and that’s there’s no league this is above othersto. There’s a little bit of the whole thing, so if you’re searching for another fascinating alternative on your Final Crew crew you’ll be in good fortune.

FIFA 22 Crew of the Week 4 (TOTW 4)

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Team of the Week 4

The spotlight of this week is, indisputably, Mane. The ones of you who’ve guess on a Ligue 1 crew have a brand new choice for the function, whilst Müller turns into one of the most perfect CAMs if you’re searching for a participant with a extra technical profile.

Avid gamers

Crew

Place

Media

Card

Keylor Navas

PSG

BY

89

 Keylor Navas

Andre Blake

Philadelphia Union

BY

81

 Blake TOTW 4 FIFA 22 team of the week

Lewis Ward

Swindon The city

BY

72

 Lewis Ward

Alessandro Bastoni

Inter de Milan

DFC

85

 Alessandro Bastoni FIFA 22 TOTW 4 team of the week

Christian romero

Inter de Milan

DFC

84

 Cristian Romero FIFA 22

Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig

DFC

81

 Guardiola

Theo Hernandez

Milan

QUIT

86

 Hernández TOTW 4 FIFA 22 Team of the Week 4

Hannibal Godoy

Fenerbahce

MCD

78

 Godoy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Latium

MC

86

 Milinkovic-Savic

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton

MC

81

 Elyounoussi FIFA 22 TOTW 4 team of the week

Mendes Rodrigues

Olympiacos

ME

81

 Mendes Rodrigues

Lei WU

Spanish

MD

81

 Lei Wu FIFA 22

Raphinha

Leeds United

MD

84

 Raphinha fifa 22 totw 4 team of the week

Sandi Lovric

Lugano

MCO

78

 Lovric

wholesome mane

Liverpool

MCO

90

 Mane

Thomas Müller

Bavaria de Münich

MCO

88

 Müller

Memphis Depay

Barcelona

MP

86

 Depay

Hirving Lozano

Naples

NO

84

 Lozano TOTW 4 FIFA 22 Team of the Week

Mikel Oyarzabal

Actual society

NO

86

 Oyarzabal

Enner Valencia

Fenerbahce

NO

81

 Valencia FIFA 22 TOTW 2 Team of the Week

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba

Usual de lounger

NO

75

 Fessal

Ibrahima Koné

Sarpsborg 08

DC

71

 Koné FIFA 22 TOTW team of the week 4

Roman Yaremchuck

Benfica

DC

81

 Yaremchuk

Consider this TOTW It may be acquired from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 13 till 7:00 p.m. on October 20, so you have got every week to open packs and get those progressed variations.

