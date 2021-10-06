FIFA 22 Group of the Week 3 (TOTW 3): Son, Suárez, Foden and extra

New week, new group of the week in FIFA 22, this time the only comparable to the week 3 (the TOTW 3). This week there are any other surprises, despite the fact that typically it sort of feels that those that have guess on an English league group are in success.

Even supposing nearly all of just right gamers belong to the english leagueThere also are any other presents for many who want just a little extra gunpowder of their offense within the Spanish league. The remainder of the leagues (particularly Ligue 1) must wait some other week to look higher variations in their gamers.

FIFA 22 Group of the Week 3 (TOTW 3)





As you’ll see, there are advanced variations of Foden and Son, two VERY essential gamers throughout the groups they use. Premier gamers. There also are any other surprises, reminiscent of Azpilicueta or Suárez, whose advanced variations are going to be priced somewhat slightly.

Gamers Group Place Media Card Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt BY 84

Alban Lafont FC Nantes BY 82

Arthur Theate Bologna DFC 77

Philipp Lienhart Recreation-Membership Freiburgo DFC 81

Amir Rrahmani Napoleon DFC 81

César Azpilicueta Chelsea CAD 85

Wendell FC Porto AT THE 81

Manuel Locatelli Piedmont Soccer MCD 84

Lee Evans Ipswich The city MCD 76

Sandro Tonali Milan MCD 81

Aurelien Tchouameni AS Monaco MC 82

Heung Min Son Tottenham Hotspur ME 90

Kamaldeen Sulemana Rennais Stadium ME 74

Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF ME 81

Christian FAssnacht Younger Boys MD 81

Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe MCO 83

Anderson Talisca Al Nassr MP 84

Phil Foden Manchester Town NO 86

Jonathan David LOSC Lille DC 84

Luis Suarez Atlético de Madrid DC 89

Assan Ceesay FC Zurich DC 71

Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps DC 75

Ercan Kara Fast Vienna DC 79

Breel Embolus Borussia Monchengladbach DC 81



Take into accout this TOTW It may be got from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 6 till 7:00 p.m. on October 13, so you’ve gotten every week to open packs and get those advanced variations.

Supply of the photographs.