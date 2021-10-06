FIFA 22 Group of the Week 3 (TOTW 3): Son, Suárez, Foden and extra

New week, new group of the week in FIFA 22, this time the only comparable to the week 3 (the TOTW 3). This week there are any other surprises, despite the fact that typically it sort of feels that those that have guess on an English league group are in success.
Even supposing nearly all of just right gamers belong to the english leagueThere also are any other presents for many who want just a little extra gunpowder of their offense within the Spanish league. The remainder of the leagues (particularly Ligue 1) must wait some other week to look higher variations in their gamers.
FIFA 22 Group of the Week 3 (TOTW 3)
As you’ll see, there are advanced variations of Foden and Son, two VERY essential gamers throughout the groups they use. Premier gamers. There also are any other surprises, reminiscent of Azpilicueta or Suárez, whose advanced variations are going to be priced somewhat slightly.
|
Gamers
|
Group
|
Place
|
Media
|
Card
|
Kevin Trapp
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
BY
|
84
|
|
Alban Lafont
|
FC Nantes
|
BY
|
82
|
|
Arthur Theate
|
Bologna
|
DFC
|
77
|
|
Philipp Lienhart
|
Recreation-Membership Freiburgo
|
DFC
|
81
|
|
Amir Rrahmani
|
Napoleon
|
DFC
|
81
|
|
César Azpilicueta
|
Chelsea
|
CAD
|
85
|
|
Wendell
|
FC Porto
|
AT THE
|
81
|
|
Manuel Locatelli
|
Piedmont Soccer
|
MCD
|
84
|
|
Lee Evans
|
Ipswich The city
|
MCD
|
76
|
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Milan
|
MCD
|
81
|
|
Aurelien Tchouameni
|
AS Monaco
|
MC
|
82
|
|
Heung Min Son
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
ME
|
90
|
|
Kamaldeen Sulemana
|
Rennais Stadium
|
ME
|
74
|
|
Arnaut Danjuma
|
Villarreal CF
|
ME
|
81
|
|
Christian FAssnacht
|
Younger Boys
|
MD
|
81
|
|
Andres Iniesta
|
Vissel Kobe
|
MCO
|
83
|
|
Anderson Talisca
|
Al Nassr
|
MP
|
84
|
|
Phil Foden
|
Manchester Town
|
NO
|
86
|
|
Jonathan David
|
LOSC Lille
|
DC
|
84
|
|
Luis Suarez
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
DC
|
89
|
|
Assan Ceesay
|
FC Zurich
|
DC
|
71
|
|
Brian White
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
DC
|
75
|
|
Ercan Kara
|
Fast Vienna
|
DC
|
79
|
|
Breel Embolus
|
Borussia Monchengladbach
|
DC
|
81
|
Take into accout this TOTW It may be got from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 6 till 7:00 p.m. on October 13, so you’ve gotten every week to open packs and get those advanced variations.
Supply of the photographs.