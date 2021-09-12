FIFA 22 indicators an settlement with Lega Serie A to carry us the Italian soccer enjoy

EA Sports activities turns into a spouse and sponsor of the Italian Tremendous Cup, integrating the licenses within the other recreation modes.

EA’s a success football simulation saga is again with FIFA 22, and it hasn’t stopped giving us information about the sport since its first trailer was once unveiled and the discharge date showed. EA has shared numerous information about Final Crew, with adjustments to Department Competitors and extra customization, however these days it brings us via marvel his settlement with Italian soccer.

The settlement with Lega Serie A brings us 14 groups with unique licenseLega Serie A will collaborate with EA Sports activities to carry us the Italian football enjoy as an reliable spouse and licensee. Lega Serie A is the absolute best degree pageant in Italian soccer and in its settlement with FIFA 22 we can have 14 groups with unique license, with unique rights for the combination of Sequence A within the FUT Crew of the Week, FUT Serie A Crew of the Season and a brand new award for EA Sports activities Participant of the Month.

This is a distinctive alternative to supply better visibility of Italian golf equipmentLuigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEOThe settlement with EA Sports activities extends past the sport, which shall be named reliable sponsor and spouse of the Italian Tremendous Cup, which can trade its title to EA Sports activities Tremendous Cup as of the 2022-2023 season. This settlement seeks to provide the most efficient Lega Serie A gaming enjoy with the eSports eSerie A TIM pageant, coming completely to EA SPORTS FIFA.

Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A, has shared his enthusiasm for the union between Lega Serie A and EA Sports activities. From Servant see this as a novel alternative to carry better visibility to Italian golf equipment and the avid gamers over the following couple of years. FIFA 22 will actually have a license for 100 stadiums, together with a number of within the Spanish league. FIFA 22 will arrive this October 1 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X | S, Nintendo Transfer and Stadia.

