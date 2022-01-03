FIFA 22 is the best-selling game of December in Spain: not even Pokémon can with it on Nintendo Switch

Halo Infinite and Spider-Man: Miles Morales do unseat the football simulator on Xbox Series and PS5.

There were no surprises in December in the top-selling video games in Spain. A) Yes, FIFA 22 it managed to impose itself on the best-seller list, and that includes Nintendo Switch, where it surpassed Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl, although AEVI does not bring together the demand for the two editions of the remake in a single tab.

7 of the top 10 best sellers are Switch gamesIn this way, as we can see in the list that we share with you at the end of the news, FIFA 22 for PS4 and FIFA 22 for Nintendo Switch were the two most successful products in stores during the Christmas campaign, leaving third place to a fireproof GTA V for PS4. Among the other best-selling video games, the strong role of Nintendo Switch is striking, with seven of the 10 most successful titles last December.

By categories we have more headlines. For example, on PS5 FIFA 22 failed to outsell Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, perhaps motivated by the arrival of new shipments from PS5 and by the spider fever caused by No Way Home.

Further away from the top spot was FIFA 22 on Xbox Series X | S, dominated by the great Microsoft-exclusive premiere of the month: Halo Infinite. In second place was Forza Horizon 5, which seems not to suffer much in Spain its premiere on Xbox Game Pass.

Best-selling games in December FIFA 22 (PS4) FIFA 22 (Switch) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (Switch) Just Dance 2022 (Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) F1 2021 (PS4)

More about: FIFA 22 and Sales Spain.