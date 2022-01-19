FIFA 22 is the UK’s best-selling game in 2021, a year led by Nintendo Switch

The purchase of consoles in the country has grown by 14%, although the sale of video games has decreased.

2021 has been an intense year for video games in the UK. While the Nintendo Switch was already dominating the landscape, which in turn has been hit hard by the component shortage, the last months of the year have been crazy for Kyoto. After achieving the best week in its history in the country, a phenomenon that coincided with Black Friday, it once again stands out as the most popular console of 2021.

Gamesindustry has shared the highlights of the past year with the help of GSD and GfK analytics. Here, it is revealed that the sale of consoles has grown by 14% regarding 2020 and that Nintendo Switch closed the month of December having achieved its second best year since launch. Xbox Series also reached impressive figures during the last days, as it confirmed its best month in the United Kingdom since the premiere of the console. No details are given about PS5 beyond having been overtaken by the Nintendo hybrid.

The situation is not so positive with video games, since the purchase of software has decreased by 16% compared to 2020. Focusing on this area, the most popular title of the year has been FIFA 22, which has also started 2022 on the right foot, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard. Although the list has novel deliveries, the third position is taken by the already eternal GTA 5, although FIFA 21 is not far behind either. If you want to know more details about this Top, you have it below.

Best selling games in 2021 (physical + digital) FIFA 22 (EA) Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) FIFA 21 (EA) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) F1 2021 (EA / Codemasters) Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* Resident Evil Village (Capcom) Battlefield 2042 (EA) Minecraft: Switch Edition (Nintendo/Mojang)* Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros.) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) Pokemon Shiny Diamond (Nintendo)* Minecraft (Single) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) NBA 2K21 (2K Games) The Crew 2 (Ubisoft)

