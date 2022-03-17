FIFA 22 launches a live update for PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia: these are the details

The patch, which will not be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, focuses on player behavior in the match.

FIFA 22 continues to demonstrate why football is known as the King sportas it remains one of the most popular games since its launch in October 2021. However, fame does not blind EA and it has already released various updates that polish the experience of the title, something that has come in handy to fix really unfair bugs.

And today, the developer is back with a new live update for PS5, Xbox Series y Stadia. In this way, users will not be forced to download it before entering the game and, therefore, it will be available before starting a match. Continuing with the features of the update, which we detail below, EA has focused on improve player behavior at the match.

What’s new in the update The width of the defensive lines has been increased in situations where the opposing team’s ball carrier is on the edge of the penalty area, or even closer to the goal.



Increased the separation between defenders when a defending AI changes position to cover a potential line of fire.



The depth at which AI midfielders can return to their team’s penalty box has been reduced.

These have not been the last changes that EA has recently presented, since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to the withdrawal of the Russian national team, as well as the clubs of that country, from FIFA 22 and FUT. Also, it remains to be seen evolution of the football franchise, since the conflict with the FIFA entity over the renewal of the license has made the developer consider the importance of these letters.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: FIFA 22, Update and EA Sports.