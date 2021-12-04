FIFA 22 regains the throne in Spain, and Nintendo Switch takes all the attention of Black Friday

Discounts have speeded up the pace of sales for games like Just Dance 2022 or The Last of Us Part 2.

Although with this news we do not always observe substantial changes in video game sales, this changes during the week of Black Friday; days in which discounts revive titles and give a more powerful push to current news. After this event, the Spanish scene has left us a stamp in which the popularity of the King sport with FIFA 22, which regains the throne after losing it last week.

And it does it in a spectacular way, because Gamereactor tells us that the EA title manages to accumulate more than 80,000 units sold, well ahead of a Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl that ends the week with more than 33,500 copies between its two versions. On the other hand, during the week games such as Just Dance 2022 have also stood out, which has awakened the danceiest side of more than 15,000 people, and a The Last of Us Part 2 whose discount has caught the attention of 8,000 players.

However, the Black Friday deals have also affected the eternal games that we always find in this class of lists, so titles such as GTA 5, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Minecraft are not missing at their appointment.

Top 10 best-selling video games in Spain FIFA 22 for PlayStation 4 FIFA 22 Legacy Edition para Nintendo Switch Shiny Diamond Pokémon for Nintendo Switch Grand Theft Auto V para PlayStation 4 Just Dance 2022 para Nintendo Switch Shimmering Pearl Pokémon for Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons para Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe para Nintendo Switch The Last of Us Parte II para PlayStation 4 Minecraft para Nintendo Switch

Despite the fact that Black Friday has enlarged the entrance for video games, the field of consoles continues to suffer from the component shortage, and that is why we find ourselves one more week before the dominance of Nintendo Switch in the hardware market. After all, the Nintendo hybrid has managed to sell 35,000 units over the last few days, well ahead of a PS5 with 5.500 consoles sold and the Xbox Series duo with almost 4.000.

On the other hand, sales of the Game & Watch de Zelda and the Meta Quest VR experience, which reach positive figures with 2.500 and more of 1.000 units distributed respectively. Now, with Christmas in the making, we will have to see how the video game market develops in the face of the new campaign.

