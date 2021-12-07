FIFA 22 regains UK attention with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Call of Duty: Vanguard trailing

The country’s sales stabilize after a few weeks full of launches, and the beautiful game takes hold in the first position.

November has given us enough to talk about In terms of video game sales, it has brought powerful releases such as Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard or Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl. But, after these alterations in the commercial field, FIFA 22 shows that the King sport it can handle everything in the UK.

Therefore, and although Gamesindustry reminds us that its sales they are down 33% Compared to last week, EA’s proposal returns to the top position, surpassing the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which rose as the best-selling game on Black Friday. On the other hand, there are quite new titles that have not managed to achieve the fame of FIFA 22, as the market stabilizes with a Call of Duty: Vanguard and the remake of Pokémon Diamond that remain in third and fourth position respectively.

And in this new commercial tranquility there is no shortage of classics from every week, as we continue to find that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft and Mario Party Superstars, to name a few games, keep attracting the gaze of the public. In this way, Nintendo returns to triumph with several of its games in the top 10 in the country, something that also includes the multiplatform of Just Dance 2022 whose version for the hybrid has sold very well, according to the aforementioned medium.

Top 10 best sellers of the week in the UK FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Vanguard Shiny Diamond Pokémon Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (Switch) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mario Party Superstars Shimmering Pearl Pokémon

