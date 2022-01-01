FIFA 22 scores a goal during Christmas in the United Kingdom and Just Dance 2022 attracts with its party proposal

Sales in the country leave a Top where the beautiful sport especially triumphs along with COD: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

If we talk about sales in the field of video games, there are a couple of key dates throughout the year. Christmas is one of them, since the purchase of titles and consoles to give away (or self-gift) increases exponentially. This 2021, the Christmas season in the United Kingdom has been marked by a FIFA 22 that reminds us why EA usually sweeps during the holidays in this country.

However, it is also worth noting the popularity of games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which according to the data provided by the GfK analysis center are placed in second and third position respectively. As it is a time where there is no shortage discounts and offers In several specialized stores, English players have not missed the opportunity to get 2021 titles such as Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6 or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

But we are talking about Christmas, and that is an equivalent to parties with friends or family. For this reason, Just Dance 2022 stands out notably for its sales over the past week, which leads to a comfortable fourth position thanks to its dancing premise. Beyond this, the Top also has the presence of eternal titles like Minecraft or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which never completely disappear in this kind of news.

Best-selling games in the UK FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2022 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (Switch Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Battlefield 2042 Far Cry 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Christmas is over, and we’re already focused on welcome to 2022. For this reason, several companies are looking back on the sales and trends observed throughout the year, which has given us a summary of 2021 on the best selling games, the most searched terms in Google and more.

