FIFA 22 Staff of the Week 5 (TOTW 5): Szczesny, Firmino, Gnabry and extra

The Staff of the Week 5 FIFA 22 is right here, and this TOTW 5 continues to give a boost to one of the vital most fun playing cards within the sport for Final Staff. After some heart-stopping suits that came about during the last weekend, EA has already singled out those that controlled to face out inside of their respective nationwide leagues.

We proceed to have a moderately even forged between the foremost leagues (plus a few minor leagues sneaking in). Excluding for a goalkeeper who might be the brand new benchmark for groups that use Serie A as a base, the remainder of the avid gamers are relatively satisfactory, with none essential determine together with his advanced moderate.

FIFA 22 Staff of the Week 5 (TOTW 5)





The spotlight of this week is the Juventus Szczesny goalkeeper, that has an advanced moderate of 88. Unhealthy week for the strikers, usually phrases, even though there are another fascinating issues if you’re fortunate sufficient to be touched in envelopes:

Participant Staff Place Media Card Wojciech Szczesny Piedmont Soccer BY 88

Rodolfo Cota Membership Leon BY 81

Matthias Ginter Borussia Monchengladbach DFC 86

Angelo Ogbonna West Ham United DFC 83

Ben Chilwell Chelsea QUIT 84

Damien Suarez Getafe LD 84

Oscar Wendt IFK Goteborg AT THE 79

Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund MC 82

Matteo Guendouzi Olympic Marseille MC 81

Tatsuki Seko Yokohama FC MC 75

Serge Gnabry Bavaria de Münich MD 86

Pedro Santos Columbus Group MD 81

Tanguy Ndombele TSG 1899 Hoffenheim MCO 84

Téji Savanier Montpellier Herault SC MCO 83

Roberto Firmino Liverpool MP 86

Josip Ilicic Borussia Monchengladbach MP 86

Anssumane Fati FC Barcelona NO 81

Kaoru Mitoma Royale Union Saint-Gilloise NO 79

Eunuch Rabbihic SC Verl ED 76

Andrej Kramaric TSG 1899 Hoffenheim DC 85

Gaëtan Laborde Rennais Stadium DC

Julian Alvarez River Plate DC 81

Charlie Brown Panathinaikos DC 79



Have in mind this TOTW It may be got from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 20 till 7:00 p.m. on October 27, so you will have per week to open packs and get those advanced variations.

