FIFA 22 Staff of the Week 5 (TOTW 5): Szczesny, Firmino, Gnabry and extra

The Staff of the Week 5 FIFA 22 is right here, and this TOTW 5 continues to give a boost to one of the vital most fun playing cards within the sport for Final Staff. After some heart-stopping suits that came about during the last weekend, EA has already singled out those that controlled to face out inside of their respective nationwide leagues.

We proceed to have a moderately even forged between the foremost leagues (plus a few minor leagues sneaking in). Excluding for a goalkeeper who might be the brand new benchmark for groups that use Serie A as a base, the remainder of the avid gamers are relatively satisfactory, with none essential determine together with his advanced moderate.

FIFA 22 Staff of the Week 5 (TOTW 5)

FIFA 22 TOTW Team of the Week 5

The spotlight of this week is the Juventus Szczesny goalkeeper, that has an advanced moderate of 88. Unhealthy week for the strikers, usually phrases, even though there are another fascinating issues if you’re fortunate sufficient to be touched in envelopes:

Participant

Staff

Place

Media

Card

Wojciech Szczesny

Piedmont Soccer

BY

88

 Szczesny fifa 22 totw 5 team of the week

Rodolfo Cota

Membership Leon

BY

81

 Cota FIFA 22 TOTW 5 team of the week

Matthias Ginter

Borussia Monchengladbach

DFC

86

 Ginter

Angelo Ogbonna

West Ham United

DFC

83

 Ogbonna

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea

QUIT

84

 Chilwell fifa 22

Damien Suarez

Getafe

LD

84

 Damian Suarez FIFA 22

Oscar Wendt

IFK Goteborg

AT THE

79

 Wendt

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

MC

82

 Bellingham FIFA 22 totw 5 team of the week

Matteo Guendouzi

Olympic Marseille

MC

81

 Guendouzi

Tatsuki Seko

Yokohama FC

MC

75

 Tatsuki Seko

Serge Gnabry

Bavaria de Münich

MD

86

 Gnabry FIFA 22 TOTW 5 team of the week

Pedro Santos

Columbus Group

MD

81

 Pedro Santos

Tanguy Ndombele

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

MCO

84

 Ndombele

Téji Savanier

Montpellier Herault SC

MCO

83

 Savanier

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool

MP

86

 Firmino

Josip Ilicic

Borussia Monchengladbach

MP

86

 Ilicic FIFA 22

Anssumane Fati

FC Barcelona

NO

81

 Ansu Fati FIFA 22 team of the week 5 TOTW

Kaoru Mitoma

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

NO

79

 Kaoru MItoma

Eunuch Rabbihic

SC Verl

ED

76

 Rabihic

Andrej Kramaric

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

DC

85

 Kramaric FIFA 22 TOTW 5 Team of the Week

Gaëtan Laborde

Rennais Stadium

DC

 Laborde totw 5 team of the week

Julian Alvarez

River Plate

DC

81

 Julian Alvarez

Charlie Brown

Panathinaikos

DC

79

 Carlitos FIFA 22 TOTW 5 team of the week

Have in mind this TOTW It may be got from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on October 20 till 7:00 p.m. on October 27, so you will have per week to open packs and get those advanced variations.

