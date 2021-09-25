FIFA 22: the list of the best-rated Mexicans in MLS was released

Chicharito is among the 10 best Mexicans in the MLS (Photo: Instagram / @ ch14)

The launch of the soccer video game is getting closer and closer and now the averages or ratings of the best players in Major League Soccer (MLS) have been revealed. On the list of the best 10 two Mexican elements stand out, in addition to an old acquaintance from the Mexican league.

Mexicans within this ranking are Carlos candle Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) with 83 on average and Javier Chicharito Hernández from La Galaxy with a valuation of 78; both are franchise players of their clubs. In addition to being sportingly important elements, they also serve as public and media figures for fans.

Also on the list is Raúl Ruidíaz with 79 points on his video game card, an old acquaintance of the Mexican league. The ex-footballer of Monarcas Morelia, left very good feelings in the national football; in fact, the Peruvian battering ram proclaimed himself as two-time scoring champion, in the Clausura 2017 and Apertura 2016 Tournament. The now attacker of the Seattle Sounders He is one of the most recognized figures in the league, he was even one of the most prominent elements in the All Stars Game against Liga Mx.

The complete list of the best soccer players in MLS (Photo: Twitter / @ MLS)

Carlos Vela-83 (LAFC)

Luis Nani-82 (Orlando City)

Gonzalo Higuain-81 (Inter Miami)

Nicolás Lodeiro-80 (Seattle Sounders)

Alejandro Pozuelo-80 (Toronto FC)

Josef Martínez-80 (Atlanta United)

Raúl Ruidíaz-79 (Seattle Sounders)

Blaise Matudi-79 (Inter de Miami)

Javier Hernandez-78 (LA Galaxy)

Carles Gil-77 (New England Revolution)

Ruidíaz is one of the most prominent forwards in MLS (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / Reuters)

In addition to the general average ranking, through its official Twitter account, the MLS published the top 10 of Other categories in which Mexican footballers or former Liga MX militants stand out, for example, goalkeeping. Pedro Gallese, Peruvian goalkeeper and former defender of the Veracruz goal, is rated the sixth best in the entire United States league.

The midfield is one of the most competitive categories, and there is also a Mexican representative: it is about Jonathan dos Santos of the LA Galaxy, who has a 77-point valuation placing him in eighth place. Secondly, Lucas Zelarayán, former Tiger and Columbus Crew figure, is the 10th best half in MLS with 76 rating units.

Jona has become a mainstay in the LA Galaxy game (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters)

With respect to speed, One of the most coveted features of the video game, Mexico has an element within the top 10. In third place overall is the Mexican Jürgen Damm, winger of Atlanta United, with a speed of 92 points.

Following the same sprint category, in fourth overall position and with 91 pace units, is the Colombian Yimmi Chará, who donned the colors of Rayados de Monterrey and Dorados de Sinaloa but now defends the Seattle Sounders. The tenth, but not least, is the former Monarch Andy Polo, the player plays for the Portland Timbers and with 90 speed points he left elements like Yeferson Soteldo out of the top.

Finally and changing category, the Canadian and former Puebla striker, Lucas Cavallini, is the fifth footballer with greatest physical wonder of the MLS with a total of 85 points in that trait.

Jürgen Damm is one of the fastest footballers in MLS and the entire continent (Photo: Dennis Schneidler / Reuters)

Compared to the Top 10 in Liga MX, the player with the best rating is Andre Pierre Gignac with 81 qualification points; in this area the MLS is superior since Carlos candle it has 2 general units more than French. However, the Mexican league has a better tenth element, Luis Chaka Rodriguez It has 78 points on average, one more than the Spanish Carles gil.

