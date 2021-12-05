FIFA 22 tournaments have already started on PlayStation, but you can still earn PSN credit and a PS5!

You don’t need to be a professional to take on the best players and prove your skills on the field.

We know that you have not stopped playing FIFA 22 since last October and that means that you are ready to show your skills on the field against the best opponents. There is no better setting for this than the open tournaments of the PS4 UEFA Champions League Challenge de FIFA 22, so tie your boots, grab your DualShock and prepare to get great prizes in PS Store balance, and even a PS5. There are many surprises that are waiting for you in the game.

Your chance to become a FIFA pro arrives on December 6th and 7thRemember the requirements, they are very simple, you just have to be older than 16 years, you have a active PlayStation Plus account and reside in one of the promotion countries, and that’s it, that’s it you can participate and prove your worth in the torneos UEFA Champions League Challenge through this link. The tournaments have already started, but don’t worry, you will have other rounds in which to impose yourself on the field and thus access the final rounds, opting for many other prizes.

How will the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments work?

You just have to know that the UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments are open to everyone, so you don’t need to be a professional, you just need to want to become a champion in FIFA 22. Beat your rivals, dominate the ball and you will reach the final, you can even beat the most veteran professionals. If you think you are one of the best FIFA players, prove it, register and compete for the prizes.

How many games do I need to win to get prizes?

You will have to do your best to prove that you are the best, the competition is tough and your opponents are not going to make it easy for you, but you still have time to win the UEFA Champions League Challenge open tournaments. You will have a tournament for each day of the group stage, you must choose a team, for a total of 48 tournaments divided into 6 for each group. Among your rivals you will meet players of all kinds, some of them being able to be professionals. Do not be intimidated by them, this could be your opportunity to start a career in eSports.

What prizes can I win in the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge?

The key is to go far in the competition, as you advance, you will have access to better prizes, although you will have the opportunity to get rewards from the beginning, such as exclusive themes and avatars, although things will get really interesting if you manage to impose yourself in each tournament, because a place in the 48-player final will await you, along with 100 euros of credit for the PS Store. The second place will also have a juicy 50 euros prize for the PS Store.

As you can imagine, the most coveted prizes await you in the group stage finals, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the finals of the UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments. They are many and varied, from 50 euros of credit for the PS Store to 1000 euros of credit for PS Store and a PS5. Not only will you have the opportunity to get these rewards, you also have access to the Grand Final in May 2022, a great event that you can follow on the YouTube and Twitch channels of PlayStation. In this Grand Final, the 8 best players from the UCL tournament finals will face off to prove who is the king of FIFA 22 and win 1000 euros of PS Store balance and a PS5.

When can I register for the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge?

The UEFA Champions League Challenge open tournaments have already had their first clashes, but don’t suffer from missing a few matches, you can still sign up and start competing. You still have many opportunities to win the prizes and your next appointment will be on December 6 and 7. Do not wait to show your skills and defeat your rivals, you will reach the top in FIFA. Are you ready to become a FIFA professional? Next December 6 and 7 your career can begin, take you big prizes and make a name for yourself for what may be a bright future in eSports.

