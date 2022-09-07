FIFA 23 announces the first FUT Ones to Watch cards, featuring Haaland and a World Cup novelty

The four shown are from the Premier, and they will be able to improve their attributes during the World Cup as well.

At the end of the month, FIFA 23 is released on PC and consoles, bringing back a new installment of the football simulator from EA Sports. However, year after year the most popular modality of each edition of FIFA is the Ultimate Team mode, of which we have known news through the trailer that you have on these lines.

And it is that Electronic Arts has presented, before the launch of the game, to the first FIFA 23 Ones to Watch, that is, cards of transferred players that will be part of the first FUT event. Shown are four players from the Premier League (the English top division): Haalandwho made the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, Darwin Núñezwho left Benfica for Liverpool, richarlisonwho was transferred from Everton to Tottenham, and Sterlingwho traveled from Manchester from City to join Chelsea.

They will improve if their country wins games during the World CupIn the absence of knowing the rest of the players that will be part of this type of cards, which we can imagine if we follow the transfer market in the world of football, it is worth highlighting these Ones to Watch can improve your stats if they are in the team of the week or if their club wins three of the first eight games. But, in addition, on the occasion of the Qatar World Cup, players will also be able to increase their attributes if your country wins a match during the World Cupeven if they are not part of the selection.

To test for ourselves all the news of Ultimate Team we will have to wait until the next September 30th, when FIFA 23 is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch (with the Legacy Edition). Until now we have been getting to know a lot of information about the next edition of EA’s sports game, such as the averages of the Real Madrid players or the list of licensed stadiums.

