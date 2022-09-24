FIFA 23 explodes with its selected soundtrack: Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Trueno and more

The latest edition of the franchise FIFA seeks to explode its musical section so that its faithful players never forget that its soundtrack section always highlighted which were the musicians that marked the rankings each year. The soccer videogame has composed a section of more than 100 songs of artists of various genres ranging from Bad Bunny until the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

“We wanted to emphasize the importance of our global soccer community through music and are excited to partner with this incredible group of artists to provide the longest running FIFA anthems and songs of all time,” he said. Raphaella LimaGlobal Director of Music Marketing at EA.

the mode of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) You will also have the ability to add artist-designed custom kitswhich can be unlocked through a series of challenges starting on September 27.

As it cannot be missing to characterize FIFA 23, the soundtrack of the welcome menu also counts with 57 new fan-favorite tracks and that include representative themes of each region. There you can listen to works by FKA Twigs, Flume, MILKBLOOD, Phoenix, Sampa The Great, ODESZA, Thunder and more.

the official soundtrack is now available to be heard on the Spotify platform and will have new accessions in each game update.

KEEP READING:

Analysis of Return to Monkey Island: a proposal with much more than nostalgia and old resources

Game Pass: the Xbox subscription service presented the 10 games that it will add this month

Electronic Arts confirmed its collaboration with Marvel: a new Iron Man game is on the way