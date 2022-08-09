FIFA 23 presents its novelties for Pro Clubs and Volta Football, now united under the same umbrella

New stop in the EA Sports announcement round for its video game to launch this September 30 on PC and consoles.

The news around FIFA 23 does not stop, and if before leaving for the weekend we receive a list of additions for the so-called match experience, today, Monday, we have a range of changes to make Pro Clubs and Volta Football an offer of game much more integrated and with large doses of customization.

Although they are two different modes, EA Sports has wanted to group its ads and it is not something decided at random. According to the company, work has been done on a shared entry point about both offerings, allowing users to customize, play and progress their player in both modes, with the ability to earn XP from Pro Clubs regardless of which mode you play.

This unified bet brings its positive points, the first has to do with the presence of customization options able to create create more diversity on the field and on the street, with tattoos coming to Pro Clubs for the first time and more hairstyles and accessories to choose from to make your avatar stand out on the field or on the street. Also, new content and clothing are promised each season so players can look fresh from match to match.

News in Pro Clubs

Leaving this simulator element behind, EA Sports has worked to make Pro Clubs Drops In a more interesting, engaging and timeless experience thanks to rotation between a wide variety of stadiums and the ability to switch between different kits. . Also, there are 100 levels of Pro Club progression readjusted among other additions that explain.

EA Sports has also added new perks for each player to further define their style of play with four perks that can be used during the match and give an extra boost to the match. Finally, skill games allow to take the development of professionals one step further with a new place to compete with teammates that does, progress the statistics of the footballer.

News in Volta Football

Among the novelties of Volta Football we find Volta Arcadeswith new and updated games featuring improved crowd audio, new props, larger stadiums, dynamic colored balls, underfoot timer and new sound effects to add to the entertainment.

Following the path marked out by FIFA 22, there will be up to six new mini-games, among which obstacle race, which invites the user to compete with friends from one end of the stadium to the other trying to control the ball and dodge obstacles. The games of the last installment will also be reviewed.

Those interested in going deeper can do so by taking a complete look at the video at the head of the news. Meanwhile, we invite you to read the analysis of FIFA 22. On the other hand, there have been again words for those who miss cross-play, highlighting EA Sports the complexity of its inclusion but assuring that they will work on it as they master its implementation in other modes.

FIFA 23 will hit stores for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia on September 30. There will also be a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.

More about: FIFA 23 and EA Sports.