FIFA 23 reveals its requirements on PC, with notable changes compared to previous deliveries

EA adapts to the power of the current generation of consoles, which also affects its version for computers.

EA is already starting to warm up to give us its annual FIFA delivery, which will be the last one bearing the name of the federation soccer. For now, the publisher has presented us with a good handful of details that include official covers, world cups and new crossplay, although said information that has not been without criticism from fans of the pro-clubs.

Beyond this, EA prepares the launch of its FIFA 23 in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia, Nintendo Switch y PC. The version of this latest platform, as usual, has already updated its Steam file to indicate the minimum and recommended requirements, which this time is closer to the power of the current generation of consoles with more powerful components. Below you have a detailed list of what you need to play FIFA 23 on a computer.

Minimum requirements SO : Windows 10 64-bit



: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600



: Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 8 GB of RAM



: 8 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX DirectX : Version 12



: Version 12 Red : Broadband Internet connection



: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements SO : Windows 10 64-bit



: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X



: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory : 12 GB of RAM



: 12 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT DirectX : Version 12



: Version 12 Red : Broadband Internet connection



: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB of available space

As we learned yesterday, FIFA 23 is scheduled to launch on the aforementioned platforms next September 30th. From then on, the classic football franchise will get its act together to develop a new installment of what will be known as EA SPORTS FC, which is seen as the result of a pulse between FIFA and EA Sports which, as colleague Toni Piedrabuena comments in an opinion article, has ended up being positive for the video game industry.

