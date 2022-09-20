FIFA 23 will have a new anti-cheat system on PC, though don’t worry about performance

With EA AntiCheat, Electronic Arts continues to stand up to bad guys in online modes.

There are less than two weeks left to get your hands on FIFA 23, and from EA Sports They continue to leave us news about what we can expect from the new annual installment of their football saga. We have already known, for example, who are the best Ultimate Team players, but there is important news for PC users.

And it is that, as they have detailed in a post published on the official EA blog, FIFA 23 will feature a new anti-cheat system designed to combat those who use evil arts to gain an advantage in the different online modes. It’s called EA AntiCheat (EAAC) and will be integrated into our team at the kernel level.

From Electronic Arts they assure that, for now, will not be used in all game modes, though it is required for those with online components. The idea to create this AntiCheat was born because “third-party anti-cheat solutions are often opaque” to studios, preventing them from implementing additional privacy controls or greater precision for FIFA-specific game modes.

They claim it will have no effect on performanceIf you are concerned about how this system can affect your computer, those responsible for it They claim that it will hardly affect the performance of the equipment, although that will be something we have to see once the version is released later this month. “We have conducted extensive internal performance and stability evaluations to ensure that EAAC is as efficient and lightweight as possible,” they explain.

This week the FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App are activated, that is, the applications that allow us to start managing our FUT team in advance without being able to play matches. To jump onto the field you will have to wait for the next september 30when the game is published on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, the latter through a more limited Legacy Edition.

