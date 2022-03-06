FIFA and Apex Legends in the new Ultimate Team crossover: get battle royale themed items

FIFA Ultimate Team will receive kits and more items based on Apex Legends, but they will only be available for a while.

By Axel García / Updated March 4, 2022, 23:00 2 comments

Despite being completely different worlds, EA managed to form a crossover between FIFA 22 and Apex Legends, two of its most successful properties currently. If you play FIFA 22: Ultimate Team these days, you will be able to get some items inspired by the popular battle royale, but you will have until the next April 8 to get them, so you better start saving coins.

The Apex Legends bundle will be available until April 8FUT players will be able to purchase some legend kits inspired by three characters from Apex Legends: Wraith, Gibraltar and Octane, and thus show off their passion for both sagas. Additionally, the Apex Legends bundle will also include two Tifos, along with a Phase Runner VIP area and some exclusive medals.

You’ll find this themed pack inside the FUT store starting today, which you can purchase for 180,000 FIFA Coins or 1,500 FIFA Pointsalthough again, we remind you that said package will not wait forever for your purchase.

Apex Legends cumplió 3 years last February, and the popular battle royale celebrated this achievement with exclusive skins and special offers. However, the team in charge suffered a couple of major casualties a few months ago, as two of the game directors left Respawn.

On the other hand, FUT could have a better start in 2022, as several accounts of the title were hacked, to which EA responded with a sorry and the implementation of new security measures.

