FIFA announced an exceptional measure for all foreign players in Russia and Ukraine

FIFA seeks to facilitate the exit of all foreign soccer players and coaches who are in Russia or Ukraine (Reuters)

The invasion of Russia a Ukraine also has its consequences in sport and as the escalation of violence against the civilian population increases, the FIFA has decided to offer an exit possibility to all players and coaches who have a contract with institutions of one of the two countries. Although several foreign athletes have fled as soon as possible from those lands, the contractual details of all of them must be resolved and that is why the Mother House of World Football He has decided to intercede.

Faced with such a situation, the FIFA announced a package of measures to make life easier for all foreign professionals who play in Russia O Ukraine. Thus, temporarily and as an exceptional measure, the agency reported that “all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated with the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) will be considered automatically suspended until the end of the season.”

Likewise, those who play in Russia will have time until March 10 to decide if they want to remain linked to their clubs or not. In case they opt for the negative, “foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) in question until the end of the season in Russia.”

Once both seasons are over, on June 30, FIFA will announce the next steps. “The suspension of a contract according to the previous paragraphs will mean thate players and coaches will be considered ‘without a contract’ (free) until June 30, 2022 and will therefore be free to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind.

File image of Shakhtar Donetsk players lining up before the European Football Champions League Group D match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the NSC Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine (Reuters)

In this way, all the professionals who have left Ukraine o de Russia they can sign a contract with any team in the world until June 30, without this entailing any consequences. For its part, “clubs have the right to register a maximum of two players who have benefited from the exception.”

It is estimated that in Russia alone there are 150 foreign soccer players who could take advantage of this measure to leave. Some of the South Americans who appear in the Russian team templates are the Argentine Lucas Masoero (Nizhny Novgorod), the Colombians Wilmar Barrios (Zenit), Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow), Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar), Dilan Ortiz (Ufa) and Mateo Casierra (Sochi), Paraguayan Junior Alonso (Krasnodar), Brazilians Santos Douglas, Wendel, Claudinho, Malcom, Yuri Roberto (Zenit), Bruno Fuchs (CSKA Moscow), Pablo (Lokomotiv), Ayrton (Spartak Moscow), Bruno Viana (Khimki) and Rodrigo (Sochi), the Uruguayans Guillermo Varela and Diego Laxalt (Dinamo Moscow) and the Ecuadorians Christian Noboa (Sochi) and Cristian Ramírez (Krasnodar).

KEEP READING:

Pain in football for the death of a Shakhtar Donetsk youth coach: “He was hit by a Russian bullet”

Russia announced that it will go to the TAS due to the suspension imposed by FIFA after the invasion of Ukraine

Behind the scenes of the FIFA suspension of the Russian team for Qatar 2022