FIFA announced that a new ticket sales period was launched for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

When there are 138 days left for the official start of the next World Cup in Qatar 2022, FIFA announced the sale of the remaining tickets. Tickets are now available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis at FIFA.com/tickets.

Ticket sales started at 12 noon (Qatar time) and fans who manage to keep the desired tickets will be able to confirm their purchase immediately after making and paying for their selection. As indicated by the entity that governs world football destinations, ticket holders must reserve their accommodation and request their Have now (the fan card for the tournament) once they finished the ticket acquisition process.

It must be remembered that with the 32 qualified teams already confirmed in the group stage, the new sale period will close on August 16 at 12 noon, Doha time. FIFA indicated that in case of high demand in this new stage, a queue management system will be applied for those applicants.

Another of the novelties confirmed by the International Federation of Associated Football was that individual World Cup match tickets are available in all four price categories, with category 4 tickets reserved for Qatari residents. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per game and a maximum of 60 throughout the tournament.

Also there is the possibility to attend more than one group stage match on the same day at the start of the tournament, in accordance with the match compatibility rules. The disabled and people with limited mobility have the possibility to purchase a specific allocation of accessibility tickets.

Total, there are a number of three million tickets available for the event, 2 million for sale and one million reserved for FIFA and its sponsors. The entity also recommended that fans carefully plan their trip to Qatar and stay away from unauthorized websites.

FIFA also stated that having the card locally known as Have now (or Fan ID), will grant ticket holders access to stadiums, make it easier for international fans to enter Qatar, and offer free public transport on match days, among many other benefits.

Some weeks ago, the Arab country celebrated obtaining ISO 20121 certificationthe international standard that establishes the requirements to develop and implement a sustainable event.

The certification was granted after an extensive audit process that began during the 2021 Arab Cup, which served as a pilot test before the international playoffs, since it was held exactly one year before what will be the first World Cup in the Middle East. and the Arab world.

