FIFA announced the schedules of the World Cup matches: Senegal and the Netherlands will play the opening match

On November 21, the action will begin in Qatar (Reuters)

Hours after the end of the draw the FIFA He announced the days and times of all the matches. Despite the fact that they had been preset for several weeks, there were changes to the time and the great novelty is that Senegal and Netherlands will hold the first match of the tournament, breaking with the tradition that the host is the one who moves the ball first.

The duel between Africans and Europeans will be played at 1:00 p.m. local time (07:00 a.m. in Argentina) at the Al Thumama Stadium. While Qatar and Ecuador will play in the third turn, 7:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. in Argentina) in the Al Bayt Stadium. There were also changes in venues and times in several matches of the contest that will begin on November 21 and whose end will be on December 18.

From Germany 2006 that the local team is the one that disputes the first match. Previously, the current champion did it. Now this tradition is broken so that Qatar can debut for the first time on a date in prime time, to have a larger audience when it is measured against the team led by Gustavo Alfaro.

Qatar will have the difficult task of getting out of the group zone, something that has been achieved to date by the teams that have organized the tournament from 1930 to date, with the exception of South Africa that in 2010 he was eliminated in the first round.

FIFA held the World Cup draw on Friday (Reuters)

The day of Monday, November 21 will then be developed as follows:

1:00 p.m. local time: Senegal vs. Netherlands (Group A)

4:00 p.m. local time: England vs. Iran (Group B)

7:00 p.m. local time: Qatar vs. Ecuador (Group A)

22.00 local time: United States vs. Wales, Scotland or Ukraine (Group B)

