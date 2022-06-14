FIFA approved an important novelty in the regulations for the Qatar World Cup 2022

The authorities during the 136th annual general assembly of the IFAB

The world Cup who will organize Qatar It will be historic. The most coveted championship on the planet will have a series of variants in the regulations that will benefit the teams aspiring to the title. Is that the principle that each coach has the possibility of make five substitutions during a match, instead of three, it wasdefinitively validated” by International Board (IFAB), the body that guarantees the rules of football.

After the key meeting that the authorities had in Doha, the five variants had been introduced with cause of the pandemic of COVID-19, when the calendars were redesigned before the high number of games to play after the first confinements. In addition, screening evaluation offside semiautomatic, that FIFA It is proposed to use it in the contest that will take place in the Gulf country (between November 21 and December 18) “it continues” and “so far it is very satisfactory”, specified the president of the mother house of soccer, Gianni Infantinoat the end of the 136th annual general meeting of the IFAB.

“Our experts will analyze that before deciding whether or not to use it in the World Cup.”, added the manager, while Pierluigi Collinapresident of the FIFA Referees Committee, said he was “confident” about its use in the tournament. The semi-automatic technology promoted by FIFA must allow speed up decision making. It is supported by cameras that serve for the television broadcasting as well as on specific cameras, which give the exact position of the players on the field of play, which offers the referees precise and rapid information.

For their part, the members of the IFAB “decided to increase the maximum number of substitutes on the match sheet from 12 to 15, according to the wishes of the organizers of the competitions”, he specified in a statement. In October 2021, those responsible for football regulations had given each competition the option to approve the five changes per team or not. In this sense, the payrolls of the strategists may be made up of 26 footballersunlike the 23 that were set in the past.

The amendment to the “Law 3″ of football, which had a maximum of three substitutions per team and per match, had been decided by the IFAB in May 2020 and should last until end of 2021 for club competitions and up to July 31, 2022 for international matches. However, the measure had been prolonged later until the December 31, 2022 after “a global analysis of the current impact of covid-19 on football”.

All competitions had not opted for an increase in the number of substitutions. The English Premier League had returned to three changes, although it had approved moving to five for next season.

THE OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

At its 136th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Doha, Qatar, the IFAB ratified the changes and clarifications to the Laws of the Game 2022/23 which will come into force on July 1, 2022.

The AGM, chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and attended by representatives from FIFA, the FA, the Irish FA, the Scottish FA, the Welsh FA and the IFAB administration, also discussed trials in concussion substitute course, possible alternatives to offside and the latest technological developments to support referees.

Lack of respect for referees and their safety were identified as global problems. Members agreed to establish initiatives to address these issues, including potential body camera testing used by referees in adult grassroots football.

In relation to Law 3: The Players, following a request from FIFA in May 2020 to protect the welfare of players during the global pandemic, the IFAB introduced a temporary amendment giving major national and international competitions the option to allow teams to use up to five substitutes; this provision was extended several times.

At today’s meeting, the IFAB accepted the recommendations of the ABM, the Football and Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP) meeting, and the strong support of the entire football community, for this option to be introduced permanent in the Game Rules. 2022/23. The current restriction of three substitution shifts plus half time was confirmed.

In addition, the members decided to increase the maximum number of named substitutes listed on the team sheet from 12 to 15, at the discretion of the competition organizer.

Members received an update on the first results of the global trial with additional permanent concussion surrogates. Although more than 140 competitions are involved in the tests, the AGM supported ABM’s decision to extend the test until August 2023 to collect enough data to make a scientifically valid decision. Temporary concussion substitutes were reconsidered, but members agreed that testing should continue to focus on permanently removing any player with an actual or suspected concussion to ensure that this player does not continue to participate in the match in question. It was agreed that further education is needed to ensure trial protocols are applied correctly.

FIFA updated the AGM on innovations that could enable more competitions to use video assistant referee (VAR) (“Light”) technology (VAR “Light”), which has been proven in more than 100 matches, and on tests successful with systems to help referees of video matches determine offside situations faster and more accurately (so-called “semi-automated offside technology”). A video support solution is also being considered for possible testing.

Other tests were also discussed, such as explaining certain refereeing decisions during a game, a potentially fairer calculation of playing time, and throw-ins. The AGM made it clear that these and other trials require permission and will be overseen by the IFAB and FIFA.

