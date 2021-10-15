FIFA authorities will visit Monterrey to assess the possible venue for the 2026 World Cup

The Rayados stadium will be the first to be reviewed by FIFA (Photo: World Architecture Festival)

The international body that governs world football will begin reviews of world establishments for the 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup.

For your participation within the organization, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) proposed to Aztec stadium, the stadium of the Chivas and the BBVA Stadium as the possible venues to host the World Cup matches in five years.

The FIFA announced that there will be a cycle to review the stadiums that were proposed for the 2026 World Cup, at the end of October. In that sense, the house of the Striped as the first of the Aztec territory to carry out the final inspection towards the Tripartite World Cup.

“Between October 21 and November 1, a delegation led by Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani will visit Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Monterrey, San Francisco and Seattle,” reported the FIFA.

The BBVA Stadium, Azteca Stadium and Akron Stadium will be reviewed by FIFA (Photos: BBVA // EFE // Reuters)

The BBVA Stadium It is located in the municipality of Guadalupe, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, Nuevo León. It was inaugurated in 2015 and has a capacity for 51,000 people.

During the visits that the organization will carry out, there will be meetings with government personnel from the headquarters and committees that carry out the organization under their orders, in which, in addition to carrying out the inspection of the stadium, legal and economic issues are questioned, to review the viability that each city is headquarters.

Mexico It is waiting for its three establishments to be granted as headquarters, but its three spots are not yet assured. The three proposed properties, together with the cities to which they belong, will have to receive the approval of the FIFA and beat almost 20 candidates in state United who fight to host a summer joust match.

The Mexican Football Federation proposed the Azteca Stadium, Akron Stadium and BBVA Stadium as possible locations and, for now, the inspection will only take place at the Sultana of the North.

The Azteca Stadium would have some modifications for the 2026 World Cup (Image: Azteca Stadium Set)

“The visit to the rest of the US and Mexican cities, as well as the Canadian candidates, will take place at the end of November. After this, all applications will be exhaustively analyzed in order to include the selection process in the first or second quarter of 2022 ″, said the FIFA.

In total, there are 22 cities proposed among the three countries to host at least one World Cup match. However, the organization will cut the venues to 16 and will do so through the selection process. Within this evaluation, the different points that will define which are the ideal cities to carry out the World.

According to a first report, among the crucial points to evaluate are the facilities of each stadium, the infrastructure inside and outside each location, the city’s communication routes and the facilities for the national teams that are guests.

In a previous statement, FIFA indicated that, in addition to the visit of the vice president of the same federation and president of the Concacaf, Victor MontaglianiExperts in multiple fields will be included to carry out the assessment.

“It will include FIFA experts in multiple fields, including venue management, stadium and city infrastructure, team facilities, commercials, tenders and legal,” the statement said.

