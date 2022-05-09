FIFA confirmed that Brazil and Argentina will have to play the pending match for the Qualifiers: AFA warned that it will go to TAS

FIFA confirmed that the Brazil-Argentina suspended from Qualifying should be played before the World Cup (Photo: EFE)

The FIFA delivered its verdict on the Brazil-Argentina suspended during the South American Qualifiers: confirmed that the match should be played despite the appeals filed by both teams during the last few weeks.

The highest body had warned weeks ago that the shock it was going to be held in a venue to be defined on September 22. At the same time, he invited the Brazilian Football Confederation to “inform the details of the match (venue, stadium and schedule)” with a deadline of June 22. Both countries chose to appeal this initial determination, but FIFA reconfirmed that they will have to repeat the match after analyzing these requests.

The AFA immediately published a statement anticipating that they will appeal this determination before the TAS: “The Argentine Football Association will request today the grounds for both decisions and will make the corresponding appeals before the Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS) in order to continue defending the rights of our team”.

The initial FIFA document was released on February 14 when it decreed that the South American classic corresponding to the 6th date of the Qualifiers had to be played again after being suspended a few minutes from the start due to the irruption of the health authorities of the host country, alleging that there were players from Argentina who had entered Brazil without the corresponding authorization linked to the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, he imposed a two-game suspension on the four Argentine soccer players accused of not respecting the protocols for entering Brazil: Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Young Lo Celso y Christian Romero they were unable to dispute the last two qualifying rounds with Lionel Scaloni’s National Team.

Although the opinion that was released during the last hours upheld the obligation to play this pending match, there was a reduction in economic penalties. Brazil must pay 250,000 Swiss francs (about 251,000 dollars) for “infractions related to order and security”when initially he had to pay around 540,000 dollars. Argentina, for its part, will have to pay about 100,000 dollars for “failure to comply with its obligations in relation to the preparation and participation in the match”, when initially the fine was about 200,000 dollars. Both countries will also have an extra economic penalty of $50,000.

This game will not change any position in the table of the South American Qualifiers either as Brazil led with 45 points and Argentina She was second with 39 units. These two countries, along with Uruguay y Ecuadorare already in the World Cup in Qatar while Peru must play the playoff in June.

Currently, the albiceleste sum 31 unbeaten parties and must dispute Next June 1 the definition against Italy at Wembley for the new duel that pairs the champions of the Copa América and the European Championship. In case of getting a win against Brazil, Scaloni will sign the second best production in recent Qualifiers behind what was done by Marcelo Bielsa’s team on the way to Korea-Japan 2002 when he scored 43 points in 18 games.

THE FIFA COMMUNICATION

The FIFA Appeal Committee has made decisions on the appeals filed by the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) against the decisions issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on the abandonment of the Brazil vs. . Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers on September 5, 2021.

After analyzing the submissions of both parties and considering all the circumstances of the case, the Appeal Committee confirmed that the match would be replayed and also confirmed the fine of CHF 50,000 that was imposed on both associations as a result of the abandonment.

With respect to the parties’ deficiencies in terms of their responsibilities and/or obligations in relation to the match, the Appeals Committee decided:

1. reduce to CHF 250,000 the fine imposed on the CBF for offenses related to order and security;

2. reduce to the amount of CHF 100,000 the fine imposed on the AFA for failure to fulfill its obligations in relation to the preparation and participation in the match.

The decisions adopted by the Appeals Committee were notified to the interested parties today.

AFA’S RESPONSE

On the date of the date, the Argentine Football Association has been notified of the decisions made by the FIFA Appeals Committee regarding the files labeled FDD 10602 and FDD 10740 corresponding to the game suspended with Brazil due to the preliminary competition of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

In the first of these, the Commission decided to partially accept the appeal filed by AFA, reducing the fine from CHF 200,000 to CHF 100,000.

In the second, regarding the continuity of the party in question, the appeal filed was rejected.

The Argentine Football Association will request today the grounds for both decisions and will make the corresponding appeals before the Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS) in order to continue defending the rights of our team.

KEEP READING:

The striking statistic that Lionel Messi leads in the main leagues in Europe

“Maradona humiliated you”: Black Enrique’s furious response to Shilton after his statements about the shirt auctioned for 9 million

This is how the crosses for the quarterfinals of the League Cup remained: when will they be played