FIFA confirmed the date of the Qatar World Cup playoff between Scotland and Ukraine

Ukraine will seek a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Scotland (Reuters)

The match corresponding to the playoff playoff of the UEFA Come in Ukraine Y Scotland was reorganized after the Russian invasion and will take place on June 1, announced FIFA this Thursday. Whoever comes out the winner of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will face Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a place in Qatar 2022.

Originally Ukraine I was planning to visit Scotland in Glasgow on March 24, but Russian attacks forced FIFA postpone that duel. In the other key Gales was imposed before Austria and waits since then to meet his adversary, with whom he will collide for a ticket to the B Group of the world. there they wait England, Iran Y USA.

It is worth remembering that a large part of the Ukrainian team is usually made up of players who play for national clubs, such as the dynamo kyiv and the Shakhtar Donetsk. But the activity of these teams and the entire national league has been interrupted since the beginning of the conflict, which is why many foreign players left the country to safeguard their integrity against the invasion.

Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will fight for a place in the World Cup in Qatar (Gettyimages)

early march FIFA had also decided that Poland advance without playing their semifinal duel against Russiabecause the selection of that country was eliminated due to the ruthless attacks of the government of Vladimir Putin against Ukraine That measure was supported by a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the urgent appeal that the Russians had filed.

Although the draw for the World Cup has already taken place, there are still three places to be defined. Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will compete for the ticket to Group B, while Peru will be measured on June 13 in Qatar against the winner of the cross between Australia Y United Arab Emirates to qualify for Group D where they are already France, Denmark Y Tunisia. In turn, the other quota will be disputed Costa Rica Y New Zealand on June 14 in Doha and the winner will integrate the Group E with Spain, Germany Y Japan.

The activity in Qatar will begin on November 21 with the duel between Senegal Y Netherlands for the first day of Group A. Then, they will play England e Iranfor Group B, later the host will debut against Ecuador and the closing will cheer him up USA and the winner of the pending repechage of the UEFA (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine). The grand final will be held on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

