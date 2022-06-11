FIFA dismissed the complaint against Ecuador and Chile will not go to the World Cup in Qatar

Byron Castillo played eight games of the Qualifiers for Ecuador (Photo: Reuters)

One of the great controversies of this path towards the Qatar World Cup took place in the South American Qualifiers with the footballer Byron Castillo as the main target. Ecuador used his country’s Barcelona defender during different qualifying matches, but once that process was over Chile filed a complaint with FIFA. The trans-Andean cast, eliminated after finishing seventh in the table, accused the 23-year-old athlete of false nationality.

After studying the case for a month, the highest body in world football issued its verdict on June 10: dismissed the complaint of Chile and Ecuador will be in the World Cup to be held in Qatar. “The FIFA Disciplinary Commission dismisses all charges against the Ecuadorian Football Federation”indicates the document circulated by the agency. “The disciplinary procedure initiated against the Ecuadorian Football Federation is hereby declared closed”concluded the text that was signed by the vice-president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Anin Yeboah.

Chile supported his presentation by accusing irregularities in Castillo’s Ecuadorian documentation: he assured that the soccer player had a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality. The debate centered around the possibility that the player was born in the Colombian district of Tumaco (Nariño) on July 25, 1995 and not in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas on November 10, 1998.

“After analyzing all the documentation received from the parties, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the disciplinary process initiated against the FEF. The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been notified to the affected parties today. In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the parties have ten days to request the reasoned decision. This decision can be appealed before the FIFA Appeals Committee.”, clarified the entity based in Switzerland in its official statement.

The document released by FIFA

The issue had resonated strongly in Ecuadorian territory even before the complaint to FIFA, to the point that the Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro did not use it for a good part of the Qualifiers, waiting to make sure before the competent authorities that his papers were in order. . Finally, the player was part of 8 meetings of the 18 that played the Tri.

Castillo made his debut in a 0-0 against Chile at home on September 5, 2021. Then he was part of the duels against Paraguay (2-0), Uruguay (0-1), Bolivia (3-0), Venezuela (1-0), Chile (2-0), Paraguay (1-3) and Argentina. (1-1). He started in seven presentations and did not score goals.

Another of the games that Byron Castillo starred in: the draw against Argentina (Photo: Reuters)

Ecuador finished the South American Qualifiers in fourth place with 26 points behind Brazil (45), Argentina (39) y Uruguay (28). That allowed him to seize one of the direct tickets to Qatar 2022, relegating Peru to the playoff The Chilean teamwhat was seventh behind Colombiasupported his hope that if they were given the 6 points from the two games that Castillo played against them, they would make the leap to the World Cup qualifying zone.

Castillo plays as a right back and had a brief first step with the shirt of the Sports Azogues from Ecuador to then make the leap to Aucas. Although his explosion came with the jersey of the Barcelona of Guayaquilwith whom he signed in 2017. It is not the first time that he has worn the colors of the selection of Ecuador since it played the U17 World Cup that took place in Chile during 2015 which ended with the team in fifth place.

With this determination decreed by FIFA, there will be no changes in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. Brazil will be in Group G, Argentina will go to Group C, Uruguay will integrate Group H and Ecuador will share Group A together with the hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.. The debut of those led by Alfaro will be on Monday, November 21 from 1:00 p.m. against the organizing country. In addition, next Monday, June 13, Peru will seek to become the fourth participant in Group D when they face Australia for the playoff in the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Rayyan (Qatar).

THE FIFA COMMUNICATION

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee makes a decision on the call-up of Byron David Castillo Segura

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has made a decision on the possible breach of Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

After analyzing all the documentation received from the parties, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the disciplinary process initiated against the FEF.

The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been notified to the affected parties today. In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the parties have ten days to request the reasoned decision, which, if requested, would be published on legal.fifa.com. This decision may be appealed to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

