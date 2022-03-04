FIFA games will eliminate the Russian national team in solidarity with those affected in Ukraine

The video game industry has carried out various initiatives with which to support the attacked country.

The European situation has reached critical levels due to Russia’s military attacks on Ukraine, which has generated a wave of initiatives ready to help the Ukrainian people. Video game developers have also understood the current situation and have carried out various changes in the content of their deliveries, as we have seen with Battlefield 2042 and the removal of a Russian helicopter.

EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian population and calls for peace and an end to the invasion of UkraineEA SportsIs now EA Sports which speaks about it. Through a statement on Twitter, the company has announced measures that affect Russian teams and clubs that appear in various FIFA installments: “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian population and like many other voices in the world of football, appeals for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine“.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to withdraw the Russian national team and all Russian clubs of EA Sports FIFA products, including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We are also evaluating changes related to other areas of our games.” Thus, there is still the possibility that the company decides to expand these measures to other areas.

A few hours ago, Ukraine formally asked PlayStation and Xbox to take action against the Russian and Belarusian market, so we may see more major decision-making in the industry. On the other hand, there are developers who contribute their grain of sand to the cause with significant donations, which has left us examples of CD Project RED and an aid of 200,000 euros for humanitarian aid, or that the 100% of This War of Mine sales go to those affected in Ukraine.

