FIFA is looking for volunteers for the Qatar World Cup: what requirements must be met and how to sign up

The Qatar World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18 (Reuters)

On November 21, the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and Thus, a new national team competition will begin that will paralyze the world of football. For such an event, FIFA It needs the collaboration of thousands of people and that is why this week it announced that all those fans who want to participate in the tournament’s volunteer program can now register.

Like every four years, the entity that governs world football is looking for people from all over the globe who want to be part of the great sports festival to perform in areas that will be fundamental during the duration of the contest. “You can be the heart, soul and smile of the World Cup”, exclaimed Gianni Infantino at a ceremony held at Doha’s Katara Amphitheater.

The goal is to get 20,000 volunteers who will be “the first face, the first smile found by visitors arriving in Qatar”, as explained by the FIFA president. They will be distributed at key points such as stadiums, training fields, airports, hotels and public transport stations to carry out basic tasks of coordination and assistance to tourists.

“Thanks to you, we can show the whole world that Qatar, the Gulf region and the entire Arab world welcome the planet in this unique experience in November and December this year. The world will come together in Qatar and celebrate a peaceful, wonderful and unforgettable tournament”, enthused Infantino.

Some volunteers will be able to carry out their duties inside the stadiums during matches (Reuters)

The requirements for those who want to volunteer for the World Cup are to be over 18 (from October 1, 2022) and speak English. In addition, those who have command of the Arabic language will be recognized. On the other hand, no type of experience will be required, nor will nationalities or conditions be taken into account for the filters. The chosen ones will receive a set of clothes Adidas limited edition and will have food and transportation during their working hours. All those who want to be part of this experience must register on the FIFA website and sign up at volunteer.FIFA.com.

“The volunteers are the key piece for the whole gear to work. There are so many important factors: there are the national teams, the players, the ups and downs… but volunteers are an essential part of helping people enjoy the experience”, he explained. Tim CahillAustralian rules football legend and current FIFA ambassador.

With regard to sports, on April 1 the draw will be held in which it will be known how the eight groups of the world. It is worth clarifying that the zones will be ready despite the fact that the last playoffs will be held in June.

