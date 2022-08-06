FIFA Mobile debuts a long-awaited new game mode and 30 national teams

The latest update to EA Sports’ football title for iOS and Android is now available.

The commitment to the mobile market is increasingly common in large video game companies, and Electronic Arts It has been focused on him for a long time. FIFA Mobile is one of its main pillars on iOS and Android in this sense, being a title released in 2016 that is updated over the years.

This very week, the soccer game of EA Sports has received news with an update that is now available on different platforms. Its main addition is the manager mode which, as you can see in the trailer that leads the news, allows players to plan strategies, adjust tactics in real time and work their way up the Division Rivals leaderboard.

In the Manager mode we can direct the tactics of the teamThey tell us that the Manager modality is a fully automatic which gives players full control of team tactics and strategies, putting players in charge of dozens of different tactical levers. There are four preset tactics which include attack, control, counterattack and defense, and the choice of each will depend on the strengths and weaknesses of the squad, but also the opponent and the match situation.

Along with this novelty, FIFA Mobile will encourage fans to support their favorite national teams by equipping them with the uniforms, logos and shields of more than 30 national teams. Likewise, adjustments are made to the balance of the game, with improvements in gameplay, new options for changing players or improved goalkeepers.

The EA Sports title is available on iOS and Android through the page corresponding to the App Store and Google Play stores, although we can learn about the main features of FIFA Mobile through the official website.

