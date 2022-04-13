FIFA Plus: this is the new service to watch classic matches and live football for free

FIFA has announced its new FIFA Plus service in which we can watch hundreds of football games online and for free every monthincluding a huge archive of classic World Cup matches, documentaries, news and other original programming.

FIFA+ is available on the web and through official applications for iOS and Android, and without a doubt, one of the best new features of this offer is the gigantic archive of the FIFA World Cup with hundreds of matches.

A place to watch almost all the World Cup finals for free





The match archive is organized in multiple ways, there are full matches, highlights, special sections about iconic players where you can look at the trajectory of some of the most legendary figures in the sport, etc.

In the File you will find video of multiple FIFA competitions. From the men’s and women’s World Cups, to the U-20 and U-17 World Cups, the Club World Cup, the FIFA Arab Cup, the Confederations Cup, the Beach Soccer World Cup, and the Futsal World Cup.

𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 . 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 . 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 Introducing #FIFAPlus: your new home for football ✨ Watch or stream for free thousands of live matches per month, stories from your favourite footballers, and the biggest archive of World Cup matches 👉 https://t.co/EO11dasOum pic.twitter.com/h4vm0z3PqJ – FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 12, 2022

They also have a search engine where you can filter by competition, edition, phases, teams, and types of videos. It is in the latter that you can choose full match replays where for now you get 22 of the World Cup finals.

Although before each video there are ads, at least for now they are short and are from the same FIFA application. Apart from this the experience is quite good and the player behaves very well. It’s a great update for the FIFA app that needed something like this years ago.