FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrived in Argentina

Gianni Infantino arrived in Argentina and was received by Claudio Tapia

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, arrived this Sunday in Argentina in the framework of the tour that he has undertaken in different countries with the aim of obtaining support for the project to organize the soccer World Cup every two years. After passing through Chile, the Italian-Swiss was received in Buenos Aires by the president of the AFA, Claudio Chiqui Tapia.

“Welcome Gianni! President Claudio Tapia received FIFA President Gianni Infantino this afternoon. Tomorrow, from noon, he will visit the AFA grounds in Ezeiza ”, was the message that the mother house of Argentine football published on its social networks, along with a series of photos of the meeting between the leaders on the runway.

The FIFA president’s agenda in the country will include a dinner on Sunday night with several important leaders, including the president of River, Rodolfo D’Onofrio, that of Racing, Victor White, and that of Lanús, Nicolas Russian, among others. This meeting could include a musical show by Ariel Ardit, the tango singer who sang the anthem in the matches against Uruguay and Peru at the Monumental. At noon on Monday, meanwhile, there will be a visit to the Ezeiza property and a meeting with Tapia.

The FIFA president will have a hectic schedule in Argentina

Argentina is the fifth and last country in South America that Infantino visits as part of his trips in search of support for the approval of the project to hold the World Cup every two years, according to the agency. Télam. He previously had steps by Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile. Before, in addition, he had been in Israel.

This is the fourth official visit of Infantino since he assumed the presidency of FIFA at the end of February 2016. The first was in October 2017 where he visited the headquarters of the AFA in Viamonte street. Then he returned in April 2018 within the framework of the Conmebol Congress, which was hosted by the AFA. His last and frustrated passage through our country was in November 2018 to witness the second final of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Monumental stadium.

