FIFA President spoke about the unification of Liga MX and MLS

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. (Photo: EFE)

Through a virtual interview with the media, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, assured that the union between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX it would be a huge boost and it would have all the potential to become the best league in the world.

Infantino highlighted that the union between Liga MX Y MLS It would not be left behind the best leagues in the world, including the European ones, as both countries could do a great job together.

“The potential of U.S Y Mexico It is important, if that potential can be gathered, it is something that does not have to envy anything to the best league in the world ”, he mentioned. Similarly, Infantino affirmed that to grow the soccer level, it is necessary to have new ideas, and that of joining two leagues is one of them.

“If we want teams to play at the highest level around the world and not just in Europe, then we need to have new ideas and we need to see that. We see the potential in North America, the economic potential, the potential in football terms. I am confident that the best decisions will be made in this regard, “he added.

Carlos Vela, Mexican player for Los Angeles FC. (Photo: / Gustavo Becerra / EFE / File)



Some time ago, soccer’s highest authority, FIFA, ruled out regional championships, insisting that national structures remain the best format for leagues, but that position has been modified little by little since Infantino assumed the presidency of the entity in 2016.

“Any discussion about the organization of the competition, of course respecting the rules of the member associations and FIFA and with the agreement of all interested parties, is interesting and we see it in a positive light,” emphasized the president of the football entity.

Infantino has spoken, on several occasions, about the need to boost the level of club football outside of Europe and said a new way of thinking is needed internationally, so has a vested interest in the success of soccer in North America, given that the World Cup 2026 is held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Cruz Azul player Guillermo Fernández of Liga MX celebrates a goal against Toluca, during a match on matchday seven of the Clausura Tournament at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). (Photo: José Méndez / EFE /)



The work between both leagues is not something new, since there are already tournaments in which the MLS and Liga MX teams face. The most important is the Concacaf Champions League and, since 2019, the Leagues Cup (tournament where four teams from each league face off) and the Champions Cup (in which the champions of both leagues face each other)

Once the 2026 World Cup, Such an ambitious project, which would involve about 50 teams, could well be given the green light. Today MLS is made up of 26 teams, but its expansion project aims to grow to 30 in two more years.

In Mexico, the Liga MX has an economic plan to go, in a relatively short period of time, from 18 to 20 teams. However, there is currently an important limitation for the start of this great North American League, and that is that the rules of the governing body of world football, FIFA, prevent the holding of official matches in another country outside the local League.

For its part, Mexico has an important economic advantage. Due to its proximity to the United States and the 57 million Latinos who live in that country, it represents a very juicy and nutritious market for the North American League, as it would be ideal for the finances of Liga MX clubs.

KEEP READING:

Which players were selected by Martino for the matches against Wales and Costa Rica on FIFA date

Raúl Jiménez is back with the National Team

Liga Mx will not buy vaccines against COVID-19 for its players: Mikel Arriola