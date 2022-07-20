FIFA President was in Nuevo León and spoke about the possibility of Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup final

Soccer Football – Concacaf Women Championship – Final – United States v Canada – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico – July 18, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The president of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) was present at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León to witness the final of the Conacacaf W tournament between the United States and Canada. In the event, Gianni Infantino was questioned about the possibility of Mexico being the country that hosts the 2026 World Cup finalto which he responded ambiguously and hinted at a bleak outlook for the tricolor fans.

And it is that, given the triple participation of hosts for the twenty-third edition of the event, it remains to be decided which games will be distributed to each nation (between Mexico, the United States and Canada). However, everything indicates that it will be the Americans who take the best part of the cake with the final phases in their territory, including the championship game of the world.

In fact, of the 16 official venues, the American Union has 11 of its metropolises on the list, for three of the Mexicans (Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey) and two Canadians (Vancouver and Toronto). It is so, although the Azteca Stadium will be the first venue in the world to host the World Cup for the third time 1970, 1986 and now 2026), you will not be able to count on that condition in terms of finals.

Soccer Football – Concacaf Women Championship – Final – United States v Canada – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico – July 18, 2022 Alex Morgan of the U.S. with FIFA president Gianni Infantino REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

At the end of the women’s pre-world tournament award ceremony, Gianni Infantino was intercepted by the press before getting into his car and they asked him about the subject, to which he replied: “Mexico is already hosting the 2026 World Cup, it is the most important thing, every World Cup match is a final”.

Similarly, they questioned him about his opinion regarding the BBVA Stadium, venue for the Concacaf W event.Fantastic, very nice stadium, very nice, fantastic”, said the FIFA president. The Steel giant it is one of the three Mexican stadiums that will host matches

ists along with Akron and the aforementioned Azteca.

With four years to go and Qatar 2022 still to be played, the Aztec country will make history by hosting a World Cup for the third time and becoming the first to do so since the tournament was held in 1930. The Mexican courts have seen parading great sports figures such as Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Moore, Jorge Valdano o Michael PlatiniHowever, there are two that stand out above all: Edson Arantes do Nascimento ”Pelé” and Diego Armando Maradona.

“I think it is something very nice for Mexico to have its third World Cup. It is very important for the fans because it will be the first country in history to be able to achieve it. The three venues will be great because soccer in Mexico is lived in a very particular way”assured Hirving Chucky Lozano during the event in which the cities were presented.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Azteca stadium during the Uruguay v Mexico FIFA Under 17 World Cup Final in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2011. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / John Sibley via REUTERS/File Photo

Las 16 host cities for World Cup 2026 matches are as follows:

1. Vancouver, Canada.

2. Seattle, EEUU.

3. San Francisco California, USA.

4. Los Angeles, USA.

5. Guadalajara Mexico.

6. Kansas City, USA.

7. Atlanta, USA.

8. Houston, USA.

9. Dallas, USA.

10. Monterey, Mexico.

11. Mexico City, Mexico.

12. Toronto, Canada.

13. Boston, USA.

14. Philadelphia, USA.

15. Miami, USA.

16. New York, USA.

