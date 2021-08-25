FIFA reduced the sanction to Mexico for homophobic shout: a game without an audience

PHOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM

FIFA reduced the sanction imposed on the Mexican Football Federation on Wednesday (FMF) with a veto of a single game without an audience due to the shout that local fans express in the matches of the local league and their national team, and which FIFA considers homophobic, discriminatory and racist.

In June, the highest body in world football imposed a two-match ban on the FMF for the screams heard during the qualifying tournament of the Concacaf to the Olympics.

“The FIFA appeals committee has ruled that the sanction imposed by the disciplinary committee, consisting of two games behind closed doors, is reduced to a single match. Said sanction must be fulfilled in the next official match played at home in any category of men’s eleven soccer, ”the FMF reported in a statement.

“The foregoing, in recognition of the efforts made by the FMF to eradicate discrimination,” he added.

The Mexican fans shout “ehhhhh puto”When the goalkeepers of the rival teams clear the ball during the matches played by the“ Tri ”.

The match in which Mexico will play at home without an audience will be for the Concacaf elimination for the World Cup in Qatar against Jamaica on September 2 at the Azteca stadium.

“We are convinced that we can count on the support of our fans to avoid facing this unfortunate situation in the future and we reiterate our commitment to continue working in efforts aimed at promote respect and equality, as a fundamental part of our football“Said the FMF.

If the cry continues, the next sanctions that Mexico could receive would be the decrease in points and the suspension in official tournaments.

One of Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation, said on Wednesday that he would abide by the punishment imposed on the national team for the homophobic screams of the fans.

“We will be respectful”Said the manager, who has repeatedly criticized the offenses and how they affect Mexican football, which could even be banned from the World Cup.

For years, in Mexican soccer matches and in those of the national teams, the fans have repeated a homophobic cry against the goalkeeper of the rival teams; The Federation and the Liga Mx have developed a work of convincing the fans, but it has not been successful.

De Luisa reiterated that the national team will prepare to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup, something that it never achieved in a World Cup outside the country and that two Concacaf teams, the United States and Costa Rica, have achieved in this century.

“It will be easier to get to the fifth game if we have a structure among the eight best in the world; we have agreements with various federations and with UEFA and we hope that we will be consistent “, he said, referring to the possibility of Mexico repeating in its senior team the triumphs of the U-17, U-20 and U-23 teams, placed several times among the best in the world.

“By 2026 we want to be top 8 in every way,” he concluded.

