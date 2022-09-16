FIFA rejected the appeal of Chile and Peru in the case of Byron Castillo: Ecuador will play the World Cup in Qatar

The FIFA Appeals Commission ratified the ruling in favor of Ecuador in the case of the nationality of Byron Castillo (Photo: Reuters)

One of the great novels for the Qatar World Cup came to an end on September 16 at the FIFA offices: dismissed the appeal filed by Chile and Peru in the case of the nationality of Byron Castillo Seguraso the presence of the Ecuadorian team in the World Cup which will start at the end of November.

Although in June the body based in Switzerland had already rejected the presentation of the Chilean directors, the new presentation escalated to the offices of the Appeal Commission that confirmed what had been argued in the first instance. “After analyzing the documentation received from the parties and holding the corresponding hearing, the Appeal Commission ratified the decision of the Disciplinary Commission to close the investigation of the case initiated against the FEF. Based on the documentation received, among other considerations, it has been estimated that the player must be considered a holder of permanent Ecuadorian nationality, In accordance with art. 5, par. 1 of the Regulations for the Application of the FIFA Statutes”, detailed the FIFA report that was issued during the last hours.

Although both Peru and Chile can use a last window of appeals through a presentation before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)this determination dispels the doubts that were tried to install about the possible exclusion of Ecuador from the World Cup in Qatar that was will open on Sunday, November 20 precisely with the clash of the Tri before the host in the Al Bayt Stadium.

It should be noted that, in the first instance, Chile had appeared before FIFA to demand that Castillo’s nationality be reviewed, assuring that he had been born in Colombia and accusing him of falsifying his documentation. The leaders of that country supported the presentation of alleged irregularities in the Ecuadorian documentation of the Lion of Mexico: they warned that he had a false birth certificate, with wrong age and nationality. The claim was because they claimed that the player had been born in the Colombian district of Tumaco (Nariño) on July 25, 1995 and not in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas on November 10, 1998.

During the last few hours, in tune with the new appearance of Chile before FIFA, the English newspaper Daily Mail He had released an audio where they assured that Byron Castillo recognized the irregularities in his documentation before the Ecuadorian authorities. The hearing between the three countries, but without the presence of the soccer player, was held on Thursday, September 15. Those in charge of analyzing the appeal had a maximum of 20 days to issue their conclusions, but it only took 24 hours to ratify what the FIFA Disciplinary Committee had already said in the first instance.

“In silence, we continue to defend what we won on the court!”he wrote in his account Twitter the president of the Federation of Ecuador, Francisco Egas, after sharing the favorable ruling.

Castillo played both qualifying matches against Chile (Photo: Reuters)

It should be noted that Peru speculated on the possibility of punishing Ecuador that would benefit it on the way to Qatar after losing the playoff against Australia. How? FIFA should take away the points obtained in the eight games played by Castillo, but he should not give those units to the teams that had been involved in the respective matches. In that case, the Peruvians would go up in the table to the place of Ecuador.

On the other hand, the selection Chileanwhich was seventh behind Colombia, supported its hope that if They gave the 6 points of the two games that Castillo played Before them they were going to make the leap to the World Cup qualifying zone.

The athlete who currently plays in Mexican soccer was absent for a large part of the Qualifiers, while the coaching staff led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro waited for the Ecuadorian authorities to give the go-ahead. Finally, it premiered in a 0-0 against Chile at home on September 5, 2021. Then it was part of the duels against Paraguay (2-0), Uruguay (0-1), Bolivia (3-0), Venezuela ( 1-0), Chile (2-0), Paraguay (1-3) and Argentina (1-1). He started in seven presentations and did not score goals.

Ecuador will be part of Group A of the World Cup together with the local Qatar, but also with Netherlands (they will play on 11/25) and Senegal (they will face each other on 11/29) who will they face in the Khalifa International Stadium.

FIFA’S DECISION

The FIFA Appeal Committee has ruled on the appeals filed by the Chilean Football Federation (FFCH) and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) against the decision adopted by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee regarding the possible breach of Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

After analyzing the documentation received from the parties and holding the corresponding hearing, the Appeal Commission ratified the decision of the Disciplinary Commission to close the investigation of the case initiated against the FEF. Based on the documentation received, among other considerations, it has been estimated that the player should be considered a holder of permanent Ecuadorian nationality, in accordance with art. 5, par. 1 of the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes.

The decisions of the Appeal Committee have been notified to the affected parties today. This decision is subject to appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

