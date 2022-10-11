FIFA revealed how much money it will give to clubs that loan their players to the Qatar World Cup

FIFA estimates that the clubs will be able to receive between 180 thousand and 370 thousand dollars per player, depending on the instance that their selection arrives

FIFA announced that will distribute more than 200 million dollars to the clubs during the World Cup which will take place in Qatar at the end of this year. As is customary in recent events, the body that regulates football will deliver money to entities for each day that they give up their players to play in the World Cup.

The process to join the “Club Aid Program” was opened in the last few hours and will distribute 209 million dollars to recognize “the contribution of the clubs”. It is a figure similar to that given to the 416 entities from 63 different federations that lent their athletes for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Each institution will have to make the request on a virtual platform and then the contribution will be recognized: Around 10,000 dollars will be paid for each day “that his players are under the discipline of their national team during the World Cup and the corresponding official preparation period”. The detail is that this compensation will also be delivered to “all the clubs in which the footballer has played in the two years prior to the World Cup.”

According to estimates released by FIFA, the The maximum amount that each club can receive for a player is 370 thousand dollars if that athlete is part of the team that reaches the final of the tournament. In addition, they projected $320,000 (semifinals), $280,000 (quarterfinals), $220,000 (round of 16) and $180,000 (group stage) for the other instances.

In this way, the institutions that loan soccer players for the World Cup are already they will secure an average of 200 thousand dollars per playerbeyond the result of your team in the initial stage of the tournament that will take place between November 20 and December 2.

The Lusail Stadium, venue for the World Cup grand final (Photo: Reuters)

It should be noted that the round of 16 will be played from December 3 to 6 and the quarterfinals will be on the 9 and 10 of that month. The calendar will be completed on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 with the semifinals that will define the qualifiers for the definition of Sunday December 18 in Lusail Stadium.

“The same amount will be given per player of a national team regardless of the minutes played,” clarified the statement made public by FIFA to give details of this program that was born more than a decade ago for the 2010 World Cup.

