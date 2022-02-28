FIFA sanctioned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine: it prohibits it from using the flag and the anthem and will play its home games outside the country

FIFA called for the “reestablishment of peace” (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann)

The invasion of Russia a Ukraine continues to bring repercussions in the sports field. After the UEFA will change the final of the Champions League From Saint Petersburg to Paris, FIFA took its first steps. In addition to condemning the use of force and requesting the re-establishment of peace, the entity’s Board of Directors followed the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee in these cases and determined, among other sanctions, to take away the venue from Russia and not allow it to use the flag nor the anthem to its representative in international commitments, having to present it under the umbrella of the local Federation.

At the same time, FIFA warned that “will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sports organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a possible exclusion from competitions” .

The very day of the invasion, Gianni Infantino, head of the entity that governs football worldwide, had expressed concern. “I have been shocked by what I have seen. I am worried about this situation. FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia. Violence is never a solution. We ask all the actors to restore peace through a constructive dialogue”, the leader had affirmed. The Federation accepted Poland’s request not to play the Qualifying match on March 24 on Russian territory.

The winner of the matchup will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place in the World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Sweden had raised the claim, in line with Poland.

THE FULL COMMUNICATION FROM FIFA

First of all, FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity with all those affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

FIFA once again calls for peace to be restored urgently and for a constructive dialogue to begin immediately. FIFA remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Football Association and members of the Ukrainian football community who have been requesting support to leave the country while the current conflict continues.

To address football-related matters and in coordination with UEFA, the FIFA Council Bureau, which includes the FIFA president and the six confederation presidents, has unanimously decided to take the first immediate steps, in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). and that will be applicable until further notice:

• No international competition will be played on the territory of Russia, and “home” matches will be played on neutral territory and without spectators.

• The member association representing Russia will participate in any competition under the name “Russian Football Union (RFU)” and not “Russia”.

• The Russian flag and anthem will not be used at matches involving teams from the Russian Football Union.

FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sports organizations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a possible exclusion from competitions, to be applied in the near future if the situation does not improve quickly. The FIFA Council Bureau remains waiting to make any of these decisions.

Importantly, FIFA firmly believes that the sports movement must be united in its decisions on this issue and that sport must continue to be a vector of peace and hope.

With regard to the upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA has taken good note of the positions expressed via social media by the Polish Football Association, the Czech Republic Football Association and the Swedish Football Association. de Fútbol and has already started a dialogue with all of them. these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to jointly seek appropriate and acceptable solutions.

FIFA’s thoughts are with all those affected by this shocking and worrying situation.

