FIFA still does not secure its name: EA is not convinced that it can reach an agreement

The EA Sports soccer game could change its name if it does not renew the FIFA license.

FIFA 22, as a delivery, it does not give many headaches to EA Sports: It has led sales in much of the world and is one of the best releases of the year, as usual. But the FIFA saga, as we know it, could disappear if the name change that it could undergo is finally confirmed.

This change is due to the fact that the negotiations between FIFA and Electronic Arts for the use of the official name are not coming to fruition. The organization asks the video game company for double, and it does not seem that it is going to go through the hoop. In fact, in recent statements in the Financial Times, collected by PushSquare, it is recognized that at EA are not convinced that they will be able to reach an agreement.

The franchise has a lot of players, I don’t see why it has to changeDavid Jackson, de Electronic Arts“We are not sure that we will continue with FIFA as a rights partner,” he says. David jackson, FIFA brand manager, on the negotiations that are still underway. “The franchise has a lot of players […] I don’t see why that should change in the future. “

The process has been defined in the article as a bitter dispute with which neither the International Football Federation nor Electronic Arts would be satisfied, nor would they be close to reaching a point in common. It has also been mentioned how the possible separation of roads would affect, which could bring the developer some extra conflict related to licenses.

The latest annual installment of EA’s sports video game was released on October 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, in addition to the Stadia and Nintendo Switch versions. In our analysis of FIFA 22, we note that improvement over the previous year with an evolution that, although not revolutionary, takes the correct steps to advance towards the future of the saga.

More about: Fifa, EA Sports, Electronic Arts and FIFA 22.