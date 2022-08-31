FIFA summoned Byron Castillo to testify, the soccer player whom Chile accuses of having falsified his documentation to play for Ecuador

Nov 16, 2021 File photo of Ecuadorian soccer player Byron Castillo fighting for the ball against Chilean Jean Meneses in a South American qualifying match Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Hernandez

Less than three months before the start of the world cup qwhich will take place in Qatarthe claims of Chile remain in the eye of public opinion. The Andean team did not get the tickets to the international event and demands a sanction against Ecuador for the alleged bad inclusion of one of its players. In this sense, FIFA established that a soccer player of the Tri must appear to testify in a case in which the Chilean association alleges that he played without being authorized during the South American Qualifiers.

It should be remembered that the international entity rejected in the first instance the claim of the Chilean National Professional Football Association (ANFP), who based his arguments on the fact that the Ecuadorian Byron Castillo nation in Tumaco, Colombia, in 1995 and not in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated in their official documents.

The defender was summoned by the court of second instance, after the appeal of the ANFP, who said that even appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) in case of not obtaining a positive result. While, the hearing was set for September 15two months before the beginning of the tournament that It will take place between November and December.

“We thank FIFA for this clarity around our appeal hearing and for calling Byron Castillo to answer the many questions they must have regarding their eligibility and therefore Ecuador’s qualification.to the World Cup, he said. Eduardo Carlezzo, the lawyer representing the ANFPaccording to an official document that the entity sent to the international news agency Reuters.

“We have provided a significant amount of evidence to FIFA showing that the player was born in Colombia and that his Ecuadorian birth certificate is false. Finally, on September 15 Byron Castillo has the opportunity to explain the situation and then, in the interest of fair play, justice will take its courseCarlezzo added.

Castillocurrently in the Lion of Mexico, juice in eight of Ecuador’s 18 qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup y Chileamong other points, asks that it be determined as lost the matches played by the footballer.

The Ecuadorian, Chilean and Peruvian federations will also participate in the hearing, which agreed to the demands of the ANFP after also being out of the World Cup after playoff. Chili closed in the seventh place playoff, while Ecuador qualified directly for the World Cup by finishing in fourth place.

With information from Reuters

