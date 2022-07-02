FIFA updates the VAR: it will use semi-automated technology to detect offside in the Qatar World Cup

FIFA will use new technology to detect offside at the World Cup in Qatar



The World Cup in Qatar will be particular for various reasons, but one of them will be the landing with the greatest power of technology. During the last few hours, FIFA completed its tests in this regard and formally announced that will use “semi-automated technology” to be able to detect offsides with greater precision and speed during matches.

“The system will help video refereeing teams and referees on the field of play to make faster, more accurate and reliable decisions”, they clarified about this method that comes as a major update to VAR, which had its formal premiere during the Copa del World of 2018.

The system sends an automatic warning to the referee team members by video and it will generate three-dimensional animations to improve the experience of both the fans present in the stadiums and those who are following the match on different platforms.

“Twelve cameras installed under the roof of the stadium capture the movements of the ball and up to 29 data points of each player, 50 times per second, to calculate their exact positions on the pitch. The 29 groups of data collected include limbs and body parts that are taken into account to signal an offside, ”they detailed from the body that regulates soccer based in Switzerland.

The official ball, which was presented in Marchwill have a chip inside that will allow to improve the precision in the offside. The inertial measurement unit (IMU) is a sensor that sits in the center of the ball and sends a “data packet 500 times per second to the video room,” enhancing the experience of the referees when analyzing the exact moment in which the player hit the ball to calculate the position of his teammate in the offside position.

It is cross-linking of data between the chip in the ball and the cameras located on the field of play that will analyze the extremities will trigger an alert to the refereeing authorities if the artificial intelligence detects that there is an illegal position when the other player hits the ball. Logically, before informing the main referee the members of the VAR will check manually on the screens the play as it is currently done in the VAR. However, the technology will give them a quick warning so that the analysis time will be less than today. “As it lasts only a few seconds, the process allows faster and more accurate decisions to be made,” they assured.

If the refereeing authorities in the VAR booth and the judge on the field of play confirm the decision of this semi-automated technology, the position data you captured in that play will allow you to generate a 3D animation that will “perfectly” detail the position of the parts of the game when the ball is executed. The animation will show the offside from the clearest angles and will even be transmitted by the video scoreboards What’s on each field?

This is how the technology that FIFA will apply in the Qatar World Cup for offsides works



FIFA will continue testing this system in different competitions in these months prior to the start of the World Cup, scheduled for November 21. However, the two most significant experiences developed during the 2021 Arab Cup and the 2021 Club World Cup. The intention is to continue polishing the system to later implement “a standard for the use of this new tool throughout the world.”

Between July 4 and 5, an informative meeting will be held with the 32 teams classified for the World Cup where the operation of the system will be explained, but it will also be detailed: “The Sports Lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology analyzed and ratified the data collected during online and offline trials, and the limb detection technology was scientifically accredited by TRACK experts at the University of Victoria. A research team from the ETH University of Zurich is providing more information on the technological capabilities of these multi-camera electronic monitoring systems,” FIFA said in its statement.

“At the 2018 World Cup, FIFA had the courage to use VAR technology on the world’s biggest stage. Since then, video arbitration has become a resounding success. Semi-automated offside detection technology is an evolution of VAR systems that have been implemented around the world. This system is the result of three years of research and testing by FIFA,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

KEEP READING:

The technological test that FIFA carried out for the Qatar World Cup

19 World Soccer Stars Who Became Free Agents

Antonela Roccuzzo’s photo album during her vacation in Ibiza with Lionel Messi