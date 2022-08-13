FIFA World Cup account made a ‘mistake’ with Chicharito Hernández and provoked ridicule from the fans

Javier Hernández with Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Javier Hernandez will have the possibility of continuing to increase his goalscoring quota as a striker in the Mexican teamas published by the official account of the FIFA World Cup. In an error due to lack of knowledge, the user who represents the highest sports fair assumed that Chicharito will be within the call for Gerardo Martino for Qatar 2022.

And although it is a remote possibility, the reality is that the Los Angeles Galaxy attacker is erased of the national scene, since 2019 he has not been called to wear the tricolor jacket. Netizens did not miss the opportunity and between mockery and sarcasm they reacted to the post.

“Hahahaha, FIFA putting pressureDo you know that he will not go to the World Cup, right?”, wrote the user Dohaaz (@doaahz_), while another of the comments that is read, says “Someone tell FIFA which in Mexico has unfortunately banned @CH14_ and they don’t want to take it”, according to Jorge Rodríguez (@the_eye18).

“It is easier for our other historic World Cup scorer to go: El Yondu Matador Luis Hernández,” TonIrie-kun (@UnBesoYBang) said sarcastically.

Image: Twitter @FIFA World Cup

Con 52 goals in his account, Hernández Balcázar is the top scorer of the Mexican National Team throughout history. In a decade as a tricolor gunner, he has outclassed men like Jared Borgetti (46), Cuauhtemoc Blanco (38), Luis Hernandez The matador (35), Carlos Hermosillo (34) o Enrique Borja (31).

That is why there were also those who lamented the fact that the man from Jalisco has not been summoned in recent years and that he probably will not be for the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022 either.Chicharrito is not going to go, they did not summon him: c”, launched Johny (@Johnybests12). In another comment made by Manuel Ávila (@manuel_avila8) he simply urged that “I wish” yes attend.

Javier Hernandez He has participated in three FIFA World Cup championships with Mexico and is, together with Luis Hernández, the players who the most goals they have scored in the highest fair for their country. Both with four annotationsbut with the difference that the Matador He achieved his figure in a single championship, France 1998.

For his part, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker he achieved his annotations in the three different editions he played. He got the first ones during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa against France in the group stage and later in the quarter-final defeat against Argentina.

(Getty Images)

For Brazil 2014, Chicharito bovine a Croatia in the group stage in the game in which Mexico took the victory. Finally, in Russia 2018 he completed the quartet of goals in his personal account against South Koreaalso in the group stage and with a Mexican victory.

Also, scoring is not the only area in which Hernández excels when playing a World Cup. The footballer is equal in number of world cup appearances with Andrés Guardado (12 each) and only behind Rafael Márquez, the Mexican Kaiser (who has played 19 games).

Thus, since September 2019, the Mexican has not been called up by Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff, so his presence in Qatar 2022 is a distant possibility. Currently in the MLS of the United States, the striker remains active and with important goalscoring activity, but it has served him little or nothing.

