FIFA would prohibit clubs in England from using the 16 players who were not loaned out to the South American Qualifiers

The triple date of the South American Qualifiers continues to be talked about, especially for what happens outside the playing fields. A new chapter was added to the controversy generated by the Premier League, which did not want to give in to the players to play matches with their national teams. This time from FIFA, which would prohibit English clubs from using the 16 players who were called up by their national teams this weekend, but could not join due to the refusal of the English football authorities.

First it was the Premier League when it considered that the countries of South America are on a red list for the COVID-19 pandemic and that is why it denied players to leave the country. In tune with that determination, the Serie A from Italy, La Liga from Spain and Liga Nos de Portugal. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) rejected the request of the Spanish league and with this determination the Italian and Lusitanian competitions were tied hand and foot and had to allow the players to leave.

To avoid inconveniences, except for Argentina, the rest of the federations disaffected the players who were cited at the beginning of English football and had to seek replacements in other leagues or at the local level. The exception of them was Colombia, where Davinson Sanchez He played the first two games, both 1-1 away draws against Bolivia and Paraguay, and then returned to Europe.

The Argentine team had all four players and they were against Venezuela in a 3-1 victory. Then they traveled to Brazil to measure themselves in the South American classic and on Sunday a new chapter of this conflict broke out with the suspension of the party. This resulted in the albiceletes They should return to the Old World: they are the two Tottenham footballers, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and the Aston Villa players, Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendía.

According to the journalist of ESPN, Christian Martin, this possible measure by FIFA would be compliance effective between five to ten and would not run for the aforementioned footballers who by mutual agreement could travel. If confirmed, the governing body of world football will deny the English clubs that they have the players who were summoned and who could not play the South American Qualifiers.

That is to say that taking out the four Argentines and the Colombian, who must comply with the quarantine of 14 before rejoining their clubs, there are 16 players that make up the list of those who could not be part of the fourth date of the Premier League this weekend:

Brazil: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) y raven (Leeds).

Uruguay: Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) y a Lucas Torreira (Arsenal)

Chile: Francisco Sierralta (Watford) y Benjamin Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

Colombia: Yerry Mina (Everton)

Paraguay: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United).

Ecuador: Moses Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

In this context of controversy, FIFA continues to press for the Premier League not to repeat this situation for the next date of the South American Qualifiers that will be in October and November, also with three games. As the classification is on fire, the presence of the best exponents is key for all teams.

