Fifty Shades Of Grey’s E.L. James Has Signed On The Dotted Line To Bring Us The Mister Movie

Information broke this week that The Mister’s film rights have been optioned by Common and this time round E.L. James may even be concerned as a producer. Selection talked about the bidding battle, noting that Common has totally different individuals in cost this time round. So whereas Donna Langley championed the Fifty Shades films, Sara Scott and Lexi Barta would be the folks on level for The Mister. There could also be totally different women concerned, however the studio did sufficient to entice James to signal on the dotted line, very similar to Christian and Ana’s well-known contract.