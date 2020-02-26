Fifty Shades Of Grey’s E.L. James Has Signed On The Dotted Line To Bring Us The Mister Movie

Depart a Remark
Effectively, the inevitable has lastly occurred. After a little bit of a bidding battle, Common has landed the rights to that brand-spanking new ebook from E.L. James The Mister. That’s a win for a Common and a win for mankind, or not less than the womenkind who’re big followers of the writer’s works. Common and E.L. James additionally beforehand teamed up for Fifty Shades of Gray and its two subsequent sequels.
Information broke this week that The Mister’s film rights have been optioned by Common and this time round E.L. James may even be concerned as a producer. Selection talked about the bidding battle, noting that Common has totally different individuals in cost this time round. So whereas Donna Langley championed the Fifty Shades films, Sara Scott and Lexi Barta would be the folks on level for The Mister. There could also be totally different women concerned, however the studio did sufficient to entice James to signal on the dotted line, very similar to Christian and Ana’s well-known contract.
It is price noting that the final three films E.L. James and Common made collectively ended up making over a billion {dollars} worldwide. (And had been actually profitable for these concerned too.) Please be aware that is all three films’ field workplace consumption mixed collectively; I’m not making an attempt to state that every film made a billion all by themselves. Fifty Shades was a preferred film sequence however not Marvel widespread in spite of everything.
The similar isn’t true of the books, as Fifty Shades of Gray was just lately famous as the most well-liked ebook of the final decade. Take that comedian books!
Nonetheless, the brand new ebook spent 9 months on the New York Occasions bestseller checklist and we’ve been writing for months about the potential for The Mister being made right into a film. Again in April of final yr, the writer was already admitting there have been events. So, actually, this venture was going to occur. We simply did not know when or the place and now we have now half these solutions.
What I discover most attention-grabbing about The Mister ebook is that though it has a completely totally different premise than Fifty Shades of Gray, it does have a connection to E.L. James’ widespread sequence. The truth is, lead character Maxim Trevelyan shares a final identify with Christian Gray’s adopted mom Dr. Grace Trevelyan Gray.
So, we all know The Mister and Fifty Shades of Gray are set in the identical universe. Now, I simply want some type of social gathering scene the place Anastasia Steele and Christian Gray cameo. Is that an excessive amount of to ask? I hope not.
There’s no phrase on when The Mister film will get off of the bottom. I actually preferred how the Fifty Shades films had been all the time timed round Valentine’s Day, nonetheless, so possibly that would be the objective this time round as effectively. First, although, the studio wants a script and desires to start out getting a forged collectively for the upcoming film.
As soon as there’s some actual traction, we’ll preserve the updates coming quick and furiously. Fortunately, for now, there’s all the time the fictional model to rely on and people are straightforward and pretty low-cost to get your fingers on.
