Fight against ALS: expert advisors to the FDA recommended that a new drug be approved

The drug AMX0035, known as the Albrioza drug, approved a few weeks ago in Canada (Getty Images)

The advancement of medicine in recent years provides more life expectancy to people suffering from diseases that today have no cure or effective treatment. This is, for example, the case of those who suffer Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

And one of the new drugs against this disease received the endorsement of an advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) who voted Wednesday to recommend an experimental drug for ALS patients.

It’s about the drug AMX0035, known as the drug Albrioza, approved a few weeks ago in Canada. It is a oral fixed-dose combination therapy can reduce neuronal cell death as a stand-alone therapy or when added to existing treatments, according to a major scientific study published both in the New England Journal of Medicine, Muscle & Nerve, como en el Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would give final approval at the end of September. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/)

According to medical research and according to the results of a phase 2 clinical trial, with phase 3 in progress, the drug demonstrated a statistically and clinically significant benefit” on functional outcomes in people with ALS compared to people taking placebo, either as a stand-alone therapy or when added to existing treatments.

One of the promoters for this new drug to reach Argentina is the former senator Stephen Bullrichwho suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and is admitted to Hospital Austral due to respiratory distress.

On June 13, Canada approved this new treatment against ALS, which generated hope in thousands of patients. One of them was Bullrich, who immediately announced through a son of Twitter that he would ask the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) to approve AMX 0035, the new drug before which the FDA of The United States would give its approval next September.

Esteban Bullrich, who suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and is hospitalized at the Austral Hospital, asked for the approval of the drug in the country

“As a patient with ALS, I will be sending a letter asking the ANMAT to please review its processes and approval times and that it not only approve medications from the so-called list one countries (United States, European Union and Japan). ALS patients do not have the time to wait for so much bureaucracy. The Argentine laboratories have everything ready to be able to produce this medication here and help us have more time for our loved ones,” he said. “Make this news live it with the joy we deserve and not with the disappointment of feeling that it will not arrive so quickly in our country.”

Then the ANMAT published a communiqué in which he specifically stated regarding this medication and to the procedure to be able to approve it by clarifying that “currently no laboratory has submitted information for evaluation before the ANMAT”.

The drug showed a statistically and clinically significant benefit” in the functional results of people with ALS compared to people who took placebo (EFE/ André Coelho)



FDA endorsement

The 7-2 vote of the FDA’s Central and Peripheral Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee concluded an all-day meeting that at times became highly emotional, as the meeting of the experts advising the agency included a lengthy public comment period in which caregivers and ALS patients called for approving the drug without delay.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a disease of the nervous system, which progressively weakens muscles and drastically affects physical functions. 5 suffer from it of every 10,000 inhabitantsbut also has a life expectancy that is between 3 and 5 years from diagnosis.

This progressive pathology of the nervous system affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. The causes that originate it are unknown and at the moment there is no cure. In some exceptional cases the disease can stop as in the astrophysicist Stephen Hawkingwho survived with ALS for several decades.

ALS is suffered by 5 out of every 10,000 inhabitants, (Getty Images)

The vote does not mean that the drug called AMX0035 is already approved. That decision still rests with the FDA, which is expected to make a final decision on september 29. The favorable vote came despite panel members’ concerns about whether further analysis of a single phase 2 clinical trial, from drugmaker Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, showed clear evidence that the drug slows disease progression.

Mark Weston, The panel’s patient representative, who voted in favor of the drug both times, said he was “disappointed” by the lack of persuasive data, but noted the unmet need for better treatments for the disease.

The doctor Kenneth Fischbeck, a neurologist at the National Institutes of Health, said the company’s new analysis contained no new data. “To me, it hasn’t reached the level of substantial evidence of effectiveness that we need to approve it,” he said, and so he voted no. But the drug is considered safe, and the agency has come under intense pressure from ALS patients and doctors who say the treatment holds promise for a deadly disease that typically causes rapid deterioration and death.

The FDA in July took the unusual step of announcing a second advisory committee meeting after the company submitted additional analysis of its trial data that showed the drug appeared to extend survival time (Getty Images)

The same advisory panel rejected the drug in a narrow vote last March. At the time, members also raised concerns about the drug’s effectiveness. However, the FDA in July took the unusual step of announcing a second advisory committee meeting. after the company presented further analysis of its trial data showing the drug appeared to extend survival time.

The FDA has faced pressure from advocacy groups to approve the drug quickly, citing a significant “unmet medical need.” There are a handful of drugs approved by the agency for the disease and its symptoms. And only one has been shown to prolong patients’ lives by about three months.

Wednesday’s vote came after a dramatic moment with Billy Dunn, director of the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience, who emphasized that the agency can use broad flexibility to approve drugs for diseases like ALS that lack effective treatments. Dunn also noted that the large trial being conducted by the manufacturer will be completed late next year or early 2024. That trial is expected to definitively show whether the drug works.

ALS progressively causes muscle atrophy.

Amylyx’s commitment and new analytics convinced some panel members to change their votes starting in March. Liana G. Apostolova, a neurologist at Indiana University School of Medicine, said further tests on her left her “slightly to moderately” convinced that the drug extends life by at least several months. “Depriving ALS patients of a drug that might work is not something I’m very comfortable with,” she said.

During the public hearing portion of Wednesday’s session, leading ALS doctors advocated for approval of the drug and they said that even small benefits could provide enormous help in treating a deadly neurodegenerative disease. Several patients who got the drug through clinical trials gave emotionally wrenching testimonials asking for approval. Vance Burghard said he was diagnosed with ALS in 2017 and soon needed help pulling up his pants. Through a clinical trial, he has been taking AMX0035 for three years, something he called “life changing.”

another patient named Gregory Canter enrolled in the six-month Amylyx trial. He believes he received the placebo, but as a trial participant he was offered the drug after he finished the trial, as part of what is called an open-label study. Canter said the drug has stabilized his breathing and helped him in other ways. “I’m still alive, I’m living independently and the progression of my disease has slowed down remarkably,” he said.

New drug brings hope to ALS patients

Amylyx applied to the FDA for drug approval in November 2021. The company presented data from a 24-week trial that showed the drug was safe and reduced declines in essential functions like walking, talking and cutting food by 25%.

In a follow-up study, in which the drug was offered to all participants, patients who received the treatment from the start of the trial lived an average of more than six months longer than those who did not receive it, the researchers found.

The most recent analyzes presented by the manufacturer showed that AMX0035 prolonged median survival several months longer than originally thought, delayed first hospitalizations, and reduced serious complications. Still, the FDA has signaled for months that it had doubts about approving the drug. in a single study, especially when the agency said it did not find the data “unusually persuasive.”

