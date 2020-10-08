Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi launches another fight against Corona, ‘Jan Andolan’ begins on Twitter

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a “mass movement” on Twitter about the proper behavior of people to deal with Kovid-19 in view of upcoming festivals, cold weather and the state of the economy. In a series of tweets, he urged the people to take every precaution until a vaccine is made for the prevention of corona virus and not to be too relaxed. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: The number of corona infects in the country has crossed 68 lakh, 971 people died in 24 hours

He said, "Avoid the corona virus. Wash hands frequently. Wear the mask properly. Play two yards. No laxity until there is medicine. "Modi also shared the photographs with messages related to the Corona virus. In this, he himself is wrapped up in a swing and is seen urging people to join hands. He also used the "Unite to Fight Corona" hashtag to give the campaign a edge.

Let's unite to fight Corona! Always remember: Do wear a mask Keep the hands clean. Follow social distancing. Keep 'two yards'.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

The Prime Minister said that together we will achieve success against the corona virus and win this battle. He said that India’s fight against Kovid-19 is being fought by the people, which has been strengthened by the Corona warriors. He said, “Our collective efforts have helped save many lives. We have to keep this momentum and protect the citizens from this virus. “

It is known that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Modi will launch a “Jan Andolan” campaign on Twitter on Thursday about appropriate behavior to deal with Kovid-19. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the only weapon to protect from Corona is to wear masks, observe social distance and wash hands continuously.

He said that following this principle, a campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be started. Significantly, according to the data released till Wednesday night, the number of corona virus infected in the country has crossed 68 lakh.