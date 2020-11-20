Fight Against Covid: Kejriwal appeals to all parties – work together instead of blaming government measures against Corona

Coronavirusin Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought cooperation from all parties in dealing with the Kovid-19 epidemic and asked them to work together. In an all-party meeting, Kejriwal asked all parties to work above party ideology, instead of blaming the measures taken by his government, including the ban on organizing Chhath Puja in public places. Also Read – Coronavirus Night Curfew: 57 hours curfew will be imposed in this city from tonight, after the outbreak of Corona, learn full detail

After an all-party meeting to discuss the status of Kovid-19 in the city, Kejriwal said that he has treated Delhiites like family and insisted that the government ban banning Chhath Puja in public places to protect people from infection Was forced to apply.

The Delhi BJP and Congress raised the issue of banning Chhath Puja in public places and said that the government should allow it in accordance with the rules of Kovid-19.

The Chief Minister said, “I told all the parties that due to increasing cases of Corona virus, it is a difficult time for the people of Delhi and there should be no politics at such a time.” Everyone agreed that this is the time to stay away from politics and accusations and serve the people. Kejriwal said that he got some good suggestions in the all-party meeting and he will work on it.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said after the all-party meeting on the status of the Kovid-19 pandemic in Delhi that the Delhi government would increase the number of RTPCR investigations from 18,000 to 27,000 daily and before deciding to close the market to prevent the pandemic Kejriwal will meet representatives of market associations.

The AAP MLA said that he suggested that market associations should be given a chance to present their views and take precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that instead of closing the market, the government should focus on spreading awareness in market places. Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary said that the Delhi government should clear this confusion about lockdown and market closure.