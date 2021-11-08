Fight at PSG for the summons of Messi and Paredes to the Argentine team: “It’s not logical”

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes were summoned by Scaloni (AFP)

With the annual calendar coming to an end, the accumulation of matches begins to weigh on the physique of elite footballers and this has unleashed certain tensions between the clubs, which pay the players’ salaries, and those selected, who need them to meet your goals. In a particular year, in which the powerful of Europe they even managed to suspend the dates FIFA from South America at the beginning of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, conflicts continue to add up and this time it is the París Saint-Germain (PSG) the one who raised his voice.

Leonardo, manager of the French team, was the one who expressed annoyance this weekend after the Argentine team announced the calls for Leonardo Paredes and Lionel Messi for the games against Uruguay on November 12 and against Brazil on November 16. “We do not agree to let go by selection to a player who, for us, is not in physical condition or who is in the rehabilitation phase”, declared in dialogue with the portal The Parisian.

The Brazilian was angry because both players are injured and the club’s goal is for them to recover, but in case they receive the call from their team, nothing can be done: “This is not logical, and this type of situation warrants that we define a real agreement with FIFA.”

The midfielder who passed through Zenit in Russia has an injury to “the right quadriceps”, as reported by PSG in a medical report published on October 18 in which he anticipated that his evolution would require several weeks so that “his return to the competition is scheduled for after the next international break ”. However, the coaching staff of Lionel Scaloni decided to include it on the list. In the article published this Sunday, the French media reveals the concern on the part of Mauricio Pochettino’s coaching staff: “If his recovery goes well, Paredes could, therefore, participate in the game against Brazil on November 17. But after five weeks without competition, the risk of playing an international match with such intensity would be enormous”.

Lionel Messi missed the last two games with PSG due to injury (Reuters)

But, logically, the alarms are lit by the health of Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old striker suffers from a “Pain in the knee after a concussion”, according to the last medical part that indicates that it is because of “Discomfort in the left hamstrings”. This reference on the knee is directly related to the “Signs of bone contusion” that exposed the magnetic resonance that was carried out towards the end of September, when he was replaced in the duel against Lyon. This injury occurs when a blow generates internal bleeding in the area, which generally results in a hematoma and can cause inflammation in that area.

As advanced Infobae days ago, the flea decided to leave France with the aim of making a consultation with the medical staff of a clinic specialized in the subject of Madrid as a result of the ailments that have abused him since the Venezuelan Luis Adrián Martínez hit him a brutal kick that almost seriously injured him in a qualifying match.

Messi was present at the training camp of the PSG during the day on Friday after making a lightning trip to Madrid. The Rosario footballer continued with his special treatment at the French club’s facilities and coach Mauricio Pochettino did not include him in the list of concentrates for the commitment against Bordeaux for Ligue 1 played on Saturday that ended with victory for his team by 3- 2.

“Of course he is going to travel to the National Team. It is an international commitment. Hopefully he can be available to play for the National Team and can return in the best conditions”, The technician limited himself to clarifying.

The Argentina will play against Uruguay in Montevideo next Friday and then, on Tuesday 16, will play the classic in San Juan, in two key clashes with a view to the goal of qualifying for Qatar 2022. The Albiceleste second in the table with 25 units, six behind the leader Brazil. To achieve positive results in both duels, the cast of Lionel Scaloni get a ticket to the World Cup.

