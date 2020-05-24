Fight Challenge Viral Video Features Animated Characters From Laika – Variety

The Oscar-nominated animators at Laika Studios are the newest individuals within the viral battle problem social media pattern.

The animation home posted the brief video to the corporate’s Twitter and TikTok accounts on Saturday, following the breakout success of the earlier choreographed battle video from Hollywood stars and stunt performers.

The setup of the looping battle scenes is straightforward. One particular person kick off the chain by launching an assault on the digicam, the subsequent particular person will get knocked down, stands up and begins a domino impact. Nevertheless, Laika took it a step additional by animating its model of the video pattern.

“Nobody ever stated animating was secure,” the caption stated. Watch the inventive video under.

Wearing her yellow jacket, Coraline, from Laika’s first characteristic movie of the identical identify, seems on the very starting, and a monster from “The Boxtrolls,” the corporate’s third movie, follows up subsequent. A pair of Nike Air Max sneakers from Laika’s newest film “Lacking Hyperlink” additionally has a cameo in an “Invisible Man”-inspired scene.

The earlier viral battle problem video that took over social media featured celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and several other different actresses.