‘Fight Club’ has a radically different ending in China: this is how David Fincher’s film changed to be released on streaming

China It is known in the world of cinema for its demands when it comes to making the changes that they believe are necessary in Hollywood productions in order to allow their release – not even national stars are free from its harsh controls. In case of refusal, its release in that country is simply prohibited. Now it seems that they have gone a little further, because in the case of ‘Fight Club’ they have had to change the ending of the David Fincher film so that it could be released on streaming.

Beware of spoilers

‘Fight Club’ has recently been included on the Chinese streaming platform Trencent Tencent Video, where a user has discovered an important change in the ending of the film. I already warned you that if you don’t want spoilers -both the original outcome and this version for the Chinese market-, do not continue reading.

As you may remember if you’ve seen the movie, ‘Fight Club’ ended with the Narrator (Edward Norton) killing his alter ego Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). Later, accompanied by Marla (Helena Bonham Carter), sees several buildings explode, hinting that Tyler’s plan to end modern civilization is moving forward.

It is seen that this final part was too much for China, since the film changes after the moment in which the Narrator finishes with Tyler. Everything that comes after is skipped and a black screen appears with the following overlay text message:

FIGHT CLUB’s ending for the Chinese release (on Tencent Video) was changed to this and now I’m waiting for someone to fanfic a sequel based on this censored ending. pic.twitter.com/zYB0bY3Dlp — Courtney Howard @ #Sundance (@Lulamaybelle) January 24, 2022

Thanks to the tip provided by Tyler, the police quickly figured out the whole plan and arrested the criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from going off. After the trial, Tyler was sent to an insane asylum for psychological treatment. He was discharged in 2012

It has not been officially revealed what led to this change. in ‘Fight Club’, but from Vice they point out that a source familiar with the matter told them that the copyright owners made the changes that were later approved by the Chinese authorities before the streaming rights were sold.